Six more weeks of winter? An early spring?
By now you know the groundhog’s prediction.
I don’t put much stock in it. Winter 2022 so far has been pretty likable by my standards. Good snow. Ice on lakes. We mostly have avoided a see-saw of above and below freezing temperatures. It’s been cold, but that’s winter, right?
So, whatever happens in the coming weeks weather-wise, we’ll just take what comes our way – or head somewhere warm for a break.
The Groundhog Day prediction tradition got me wondering about other matters people spend time pondering about.
If Matthew Stafford sees his shadow in the gleam of a Los Angeles Rams-held Super bowl trophy Feb. 13, does it mean his old Detroit Lions team will have six more seasons (decades?) of dysfunction? Or will it mean the Lions will have a chance sooner rather than later?
Based on the over-saturation of online betting commercials, plenty of online casinos might take a bet on the Lion’s future futility and other matters even if they don’t provide odds on the following ponderous points:
If Donald Trump sees his shadow in the glint of Mar-a-Lago Club cutlery, does that forbode six more months of lying that he won an election he lost? Or will he finally accept the defeat handed him by Joe Biden and quit undermining American election integrity?
Odds aren’t good for the latter but pretty strong on the former.
If Joe Biden sees his shadow in the glare of television lights in Washington, D.C., will he accept the U.S. Senate is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats and for the next year work to see what can be done together rather than try to force policies even some Democratic U.S. Senators won’t even agree to?
The reality is, if he continues to push too progressive of an agenda ignoring moderate Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema he will doom himself to repetitive frustration such as Bill Murray’s weatherman character experienced in the movie “Groundhog Day.” Instead, why not build on the success of the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law and the booming economy?
There’s nothing remotely funny about the situation at the Ukrainian border. The massive troop buildup could be a Russian bluff. My only prediction is any potential Russia invasion of Ukraine will wait until after the Winter Olympics are over.
Inflation is another issue that’s not funny. Still, I wonder if economists see their shadows from the light of their computer screens today, does that mean six more weeks of warnings that have failed to cool the very strong economy but have raised the temperature of consumers of all types?
Nor is the COVID-19 pandemic a funny thing. Politicized to the nth degree, misinformation is as accepted and shared as readily as the virus is spread. Dr. Anthony Fauci is either admired or loathed, depending on one’s point of view. Can you remember a public health official that simultaneously has been the focus of so much disdain and praise? If Fauci sees his shadow today, does that mean six more weeks of case surges or a quicker transformation from pandemic to endemic?
If Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sees her shadow in Lansing this morning, does that foretell of six more weeks of the sunny disposition she shared in her 2022 State of the State address attempting to soften her edges honed during recent years as she dealt — at times autocratically — with the pandemic? Or will working with the Republican legislature during an election year mean a colder, steely edge appears?
If I see my shadow this morning, does that mean six more weeks of winter columns — you know, get out and enjoy the four-feet of snow that fell overnight — or does it mean I forgot to turn off lights when I went to bed?
Here’s one promise: In honor of Groundhog’s Day: Before the sun rises today, I will turn off until next winter the white lights on my roadside tree put up for the Christmas season. Days are noticeably longer now. It’s still light outside after 6 p.m. So, I will turn off the lights that are as meant to brighten the deep dark of early winter. Longer daylight hours promise spring will come. In the meantime, I don’t want any local groundhog to see his shadow due to the tree lights and tempt a delay in the arrival of spring.