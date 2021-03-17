Happy St. Patrick’s Day.
Maybe it’s time for a bit of blarney from yours truly.
When it comes to style and being hip, well I’m hopelessly out of date.
Reminders of that are everywhere.
For instance, watching the Grindies — make that the Grammys — the other night I frequently flipped the channel to PBS where an old Johnny Cash concert was airing. I understood that music. I can’t say the same for some of the performances on the Grammys.
They definitely were performances but with the costuming, what little there was sometimes, and dance moves bordering more on vulgar than musical, I found Cash and June Carter Cash singing “Jackson” to be a more tastefully hot peppered-sprout seasoned entertainment than the hyper-sexual dancing on the Megan The Stallion session. You can go too far. Really. Or maybe I’m just helplessly out of step.
One Grammy win I celebrated I had to read about because it was presented in the afternoon in a “minor” category: Best Bluegrass Album. It went to “Home” by Michigan native Billy Strings. A wonderful guitarist, he performed at Ludington State Park several years ago in the amphitheater as part of the free summer programs sponsored by Friends of Ludington State Park. It’s too bad the Grammys don’t give some of these traditional forms of American music air time during prime time, but the Grammys really celebrate making money more than art. That proves I’m too old school.
And what about tattoos?
Growing up, dads in the neighborhood who fought in World War II might have one. So might the local motorcycle gang wannabe. If others had them, they kept what was close to their skin close to their clothing, too.
Just as hip-hop and rap can be art, so can tattoos. Some are stunningly intricate and beautiful. Some are crude. Many likely are very personal.
The choice is all the person’s wearing them. But whatever happened to the less is more school of thought? The appeal of using one’s skin as a sketchpad evades me. To each his or her own. I’m the one out of step with the times.
Have you noticed the many Trump flags and yard signs still up months after the election? Rarely seen now are other candidates’ political signs still decorating yards or buildings. Again, to each his or her own, but that ship has sailed with a new skipper. I don’t get it.
I saw a dude walking into a gas station recently, one hand constantly tugging up his pants which were falling down with more perseverance than he had to stop them. Is that really fashionable? It would drive me bonkers. Maybe it gave this guy something to do. I’d get a belt, but I don’t get the appeal of drooping drawers.
And what’s this with people purposely being rude to others apparently believing that shows they’re tough or superior to others? Isn’t basic politeness still in fashion?
The world of fashion remains beyond my comprehension, too. With so many people working from home this past year due to Covid protocols, many converted to my retirement line of work dress: comfortable jeans and a sweatshirt. That I understand.
In the monthly magazine that comes with the Wall Street Journal, pages of high fashion clothing certainly aren’t directed at a mid-60’s, rural retiree who finds the outdoors far more to his taste than the trendy clothing featured on the androgynous models. Perhaps, it just me.
Tic-tock, SnapChat and other apps popular among those younger than me don’t really appeal to this oldster, either. I miss the days people called on the telephone when they had something to discuss, emailed when they had information to share; or texted when a short message sufficed. Twitter’s appeal baffles me still. Ten or 15 minutes with a decent newspaper or magazine is still more enlightening than 10 or 15 minutes of social media. That proves I’m a dinosaur, eh?
It’s time to repeat the mantra, to each his or her own — as long as no one is harmed in the process.
I’m comfortable in my prehistoric skin and find plenty of people, art and experiences enjoyable or fulfilling. Some require reading. Whoa! What an old fogey.
I’ll continue traveling my road, one out-of-step step at a time. Maybe I’ll head to Jackson to seek ghosts of Johnny Cash and June Carter, married in a fever, hotter than a peppered sprout.
I can’t get that song out of my head — which is more than I can say for what I heard on the Grammy’s Sunday night. Maybe that’s just me — out of-touch, out of step with the hip hop world of 2021.
So be it.