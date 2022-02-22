Russia is pounding the drum of war on the Ukraine.
Vladimir uses classic doublespeak blaming NATO and independent Ukraine which he wants to forcibly make a part of, or at least a puppet of Russia, for his power play.
He’s not interested in self-determination, the rule of law or individual rights we in this country hold to be self-evident.
He’s an authoritarian thug. The former KGB agent turns a bloody eye on political opponents and dissidents who don’t bow to his political desires.
He’s not to be trusted. Nor is he to be believed when he states Russia is defending innocents being threatened by Ukraine.
To some observers, this potential war to add territory is unlike any since before World War II. Some say it is further proof that age of democracy championed by the United States is in recession.
Maybe, maybe not.
What do we do about it?
Clearly this is a test of President Joe Biden’s leadership and the resolve of Europe and the West.
Pundits point out Biden is in a weak domestic political position since so many Americans disagree with COVID-19 mandates and aren’t on board with his domestic priorities stalled in Congress.
Mid-term elections occur later this year. Typically, it’s a time when political cooperation in Washington is at its lowest ebb.
Putin knows these points, too. Plus, he sees – and perhaps encourages through mischief supported online – the great political divide tearing at the United States.
That’s where we, the citizens, have to come in.
You don’t have to like Joe Biden any more than someone else had to like his predecessor. In the United States, unlike Russia, it’s OK to publicly express dislike of the nation’s president.
But what Americans should realize, is at times, we must go beyond political likes and do what is in the greater interest of the nation. Members of Congress often seem unable or unwilling to do what is right for the nation instead of seeking to further political aims. It has weakened our nation as it has eroded the ability and willingness to work in a non-partisan or bi-partisan way. Partisan politicking has overtaken governing for the greater good. Democrats and Republicans alike are guilty of this. It has diminished our nation, its institutions and is partially responsible for the reduced ability to seriously consider solutions across party lines.
Statesmanship is a lost art in Congress. My-way-or-the-highway partisan thinking has displaced meaningful debate seeking common ground.
What does this have to do with Ukraine?
Well, hacks already are trying to score political points by casting blame even as events unfold. It’s not the time. It heartens Putin, which is not something any member of Congress should want to do.
Democracy only succeeds if the people of a nation wish it to and work at making it work. Have you seen the reports from Ukraine of its citizens being less worried about a potential invasion than seemingly anybody else? Perhaps they underestimate the firepower Putin might unleash on them. Or perhaps they have tasted independence and democracy and Putin has underestimated their resolve to remain a free people.
Here in the United States, we’ve been spoiled by more than 200 years of democracy in our democratic-republic. It’s not been easy, but we still elect those who will serve us in government – even if too often they serve partisan interests first.
We’ve been experiencing a barrage of misinformation and misdirection as partisans duke it out.
Fox News has devolved into a partisan propaganda arm of all things Republican Party walking away from basic journalistic fairness practice while continually crying wolf about supposedly unfair treatment by mainstream media of Republicans. It might only be sad if people didn’t fall for the waterfall of skewed opinion masquerading as unbiased news.
MSNBC and CNN, in Fox News fans’ views, likely are seen as the propaganda arm of all things Democrat.
What side you support is your business. Whatever side you prefer, please realize cable show hosts are giving opinions, not news, and often skew pieces one way or another. Facts might be left out, twisted, not fairly represented or are ignored in favor of speculation and sexier conspiracy theories.
Others may see the world differently than I present in this opinion column.
As a consumer of information, please consider if you are being presented with facts or opinion. Or in the case of Russia, propaganda.
As Americans, we need to talk through differences seeking common ground that is fair, just and takes into account others.
Don’t let politicians or foreign enemies drive wedges between us for their political or geopolitical gain.
We the people should reject such attempts to divide, whether by Democrats, Republicans or Vladimir Putin.
No one promised democracy would be easy.