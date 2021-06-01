Summer 2021 is beckoning.
Are you ready?
After the past year, who isn’t?
A more “normal” summer couldn’t have come at a better time.
We wish to get out and enjoy the world around us, our family, friends, neighbors, community members and visitors. It’s overdue.
Fortunately, June has arrived bringing with it the time of long light. June gives us more daylight hours to enjoy. We can sleep longer in a few months. There’s a lot of catching up to do in the meantime:
Outdoor concerts, fairs and festivals, farmer’s markets, picnics and programs are back. Hurrah!
It’s time for barefoot beach walks. Warm sand between the toes. Cool water washing over those same sandy feet.
Is there anything more soothing than a nap in a hammock with a breeze rustling through trees their leaves dappling sunlight streaming through, too?
Well, maybe a snooze on a beach blanket or in an Adirondack chair, feet propped up, hat breaking the sun warming thoughts flitting in your noggin as you give in to total relaxation, the sound of lapping waves lulling one to dreamland.
It’s the season of backyard barbecues and picnics in the park.
It’s shorts, sandals and t-shirt weather after a spring that often was as cold as a frost on a pumpkin — which is fine in late October, but not so welcome in late May.
It’s the season of the smell of new-mown-grass and time spent nurturing vegetable gardens — or savoring veggies and goodies picked up at farmer’s markets. Think black sweet cherries, crunchy carrots and sweet corn on the cob.
This year, it’s time to again enjoy smiling faces without worrying much about catching COVID 19 from chance encounters. Being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus is a giant step forward that can reduce COVID-19 to something manageable.
Outdoor gatherings have been safer than indoor ones throughout the pandemic. But, now, being fully vaccinated along with a growing number of fellow citizens, the worry is decreasing towards zero.
It’s wise to continue taking precautions. Washing or sanitizing hands more than we once did is a habit worth keeping.
Staying home and out of crowds if not feeling well or being nagged by a cough or a cold seems prudent no matter the reason — or the season.
Giving one another space when able is also a fine idea.
Summer is perfect for that.
Slide into a kayak or a canoe for a quiet paddle on a river or lake. Often the wind doesn’t come up around these parts until 9 a.m. or settles down after the evening meal. Paddling along an edge of a lake or a quiet stream soaking up the slanting rays of a rising or lowering sun is to be savored.
Turtles and frogs know that. They sit on logs or at the riverbanks or along the shore only slipping into the water when a person or other potential predator gets too close for comfort.
By all means get up and out for a summer dawn. The birds begin singing early as light leaks into the eastern sky. Sometimes, dew wets everything, glistening in that early light.
Early morning mist and fog can transform a rural scene into a living watercolor and mute light and colors along lakes.
Pure Michigan! Is at its finest. Beauty is all around us. If allowed, it can enter into us.
We glow with summer warmth whether on a beach or outside working or playing.
It’s a time for iced tea, a cold beer or a deep drink of icy water on a deck amidst the outdoors.
We can enjoy the wonder of a summer rain shower, too. Not only does rain provide the water essential for life of all things growing, but it brings a slew of sensory treats, too: the smell of freshness, the rumble of thunder, the violent beauty of lightning — dangerous and awesome — the bright, deep green of grass, plants and trees freshened by their drinks of water.
It’s a time for travel and exploration of the world around us.
It’s a time to skip stones on the surface of lakes, fish for dinner or just for fun. It’s the season of getting fingers dirty weeding a garden. Sweat on the brow can be sweet in sensation as well as salty in substance.
It’s June in Michigan. Summer is at hand.
Are you ready?
Here it comes.