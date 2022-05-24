Memorial Day 2022.
Ludington again will host a parade and ceremony Monday. We will have a chance to pause and reflect on the ultimate sacrifice given by so many in our armed services since the founding of this nation.
There will be a parade, prayers, a speech, the sounding of taps, salutes to and by marching veterans, a color guard and laying of wreaths on the memorial at Stearns Park.
Other communities will have ceremonies, too.
This nation we inhabit is not a given. It was fought for. So many gave their lives to win the freedoms we declare self-evident.
On Memorial Day, please pause to give thanks and think about their sacrifice so we can debate amongst ourselves over politics, over policies, over policing, over perspectives and all else that stirs up the United States of America.
Know there isn’t any one answer to any of the myriad of problems and challenges facing the nation.
Know that solving these problems and meeting the challenges of being a free people is never solely the responsibility of any President. Nor is it solely the responsibility of Congress, or the military, or state or local governments.
Know that the men and women who serve and have served are as diverse as the citizens of the nation. Like each of us, each has his or her own opinions. Each is responsible for what he or she might say.
If you don’t agree or like what I say in this space today, don’t hold it against the paper or journalism in general. This is my opinion.
This Memorial Day finds me wondering if those who have fought for this nation would be surprised how partisans for their own political gain provoke and promote anger and distrust amongst “we the people?”
This Memorial Day finds me wondering what those who sacrificed all would say about a defeated president pushing a lie that an election was stolen rather than accepting he didn’t get enough votes to be reelected. Did they give their lives so an ex-President, to soothe his injured ego or to stay in power, may persist in undermining bedrock principles of free and fair elections and peaceful transition of power?
This Memorial Day finds me wondering if those who sacrificed all would be disappointed by the ineptness of Congress and its inability to work across party lines to solve the immigration crisis. Yes, it is a crisis. Yes, we must figure out a better solution than sealed borders and a walled off nation and a better solution than unfettered access to all who, for whatever reason, want in. Isn’t there a workable balance for legal immigration for the tired, wearied and downtrodden? In a nation of immigrants, certainly the differing sides could find workable solutions if they kept the politics out of it.
This Memorial Day finds me wondering if those who sacrificed all would be pleased or disappointed by the vitriol that has replaced political discussion. Whatever happened to disagreeing while respecting those whose opinions differ?
Certainly, opinions and views of those who sacrificed all might by as diverse as opinions are among the citizenry today. Yet, despite those differences, these fallen defenders saw a nation worth fighting for, a democratic republic where citizens choose who will govern them rather than be dictated to by a monarchy, a dictator, a strong man kept in place through corrupt elections, or other power brokers who fail their citizens.
Over the years, I have watched and tried to understand the emotions on the faces of families of service personnel and of the veterans at ceremonies such as will take place Monday. I’ve watched as some quietly wipe a tear from an eye wetted by a memory or emotion they experience.
Taps, rifle salutes, marching music and speeches help us remember sacrifices that were given so we can live our lives freely.
We can honor that sacrifice by doing our best for the best of the nation. Whatever one’s politics, whatever one’s faith, whatever one’s race or place in society, America works best when we remember being united takes working together. We will have our differences. Let the nation’s ideals of life, liberty, freedom and justice for all –all — guide us.
Then the sacrifice over the years will not have been given in vain.
Let’s remember that sacrifice as we work to find a way forward.