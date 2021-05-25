Memorial Day nears.
With roots back to the Civil War, Memorial Day provides a chance to honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of those who died in defense of our nation. Made a national holiday in 1971, today it offers an opportunity also for deeper reflection.
What would our nation’s fallen soldiers think of the infighting that is ripping at the fabric of the United States of America today?
The nation has undergone passionate, sometimes violent struggles — most notably the Civil War — that tested the values and beliefs incorporated in this more perfect union that continues to be refined.
Political disputes are neither new nor unique to our time.
The nation’s founding documents weren’t written and adopted without passionate debate.
Debate is part of how this nation’s foundation was lain – hewn from ideals, fashioned with passion and set with care.
On Memorial Day we remember those who died in wars to preserve our nation built upon ideals still relevant and not fully realized today, a nation and ideals given to our care in our time.
Those American war dead come from all kinds of backgrounds, all kinds of ethnicities, all kinds of social and economic subsets of this nation.
They likely debated politics, sports and topics of the day. Like our nation, they might not have been perfect, but they sought a greater good.
When called upon, they served giving all they had including their lives. Their valor, selflessness and willingness to defend and serve helped the United States endure.
Monday evening in the Riverton Township Cemetery on Hawley Road, I walked for a few minutes quietly looking at the gravesites of veterans marked with American flags. Most returned home from wars to live as citizens of the nation and the county.
Later, I looked up on the National Archives the listing of those from Mason County who died in World War II and called up from the Ludington Daily News’ web archive a listing of the Mason County dead from all wars.
Immediately our shared history became more personal.
The national archives of Mason County World War II casualties included many recognizable family names still seen here such as Appledorn, Sabin, Jensen, Heyse, Radtke, Copeyon and more.
The archive had little detail, just the name, serial number, rank and a three-letter description classifying how they died: KIA (killed in action); DNB (died non-battle); FOD (finding of death); DOW (died of wounds), for instance.
Each name represents a family and loved ones left behind. Each name represents a loss in their former home — our home — of Mason County, Michigan, USA.
Their deaths in a war fought to defend free people around the world and in this democratic republic helped ensure that today we can squabble about choice of cable news outlets that pick political sides.
Notably, the National Archive listings of the war casualties do not denote a D for Democrat or an R for Republican. Nor do they show a C for conservative or P for progressive.
Yet, the names of war dead listed represent service and the ultimate sacrifice of a life given to allow us to freely complain about who is in or seeks power, whether one is a Democrat, Republican or other political persuasion.
Try complaining and protesting publicly about leadership in Russia, North Korea or China. Their citizens protest at real risk to their freedom and maybe their lives. As imperfect as America is, we don’t need lectures on governing from leaders of nations whose people can’t freely and openly protest about their government.
Please remember that Americans who vote differently than you might are not enemies.
Fellow citizens backing a different candidate or viewpoint are not enemies.
They may be political opponents who test one’s premises and patience, but that does not make them an enemy.
Our enemies encourage efforts to divide America. They gain if America fractures by ignoring shared common interests, national goals and ideals.
What would our war dead would think of the hate stirred up today by partisans seeking political advantage?
What would they think of hate that reduces political opponents to something less than a fellow citizen?
Each time hate divides us, the fabric of the nation frays a bit. Too often, we fray it ourselves.
This Memorial Day, remember those who died helping this nation endure.
And reject partisanship that seeks to divide for political gain.
We owe it to those who died for the nation — including the many listed on our local war memorials — to continue to improve our nation as we seek to live up to the foundational ideals including life, liberty and equality for all.
We are not perfect, but thanks to those who we remember on Memorial Day, we can debate with passion and freedom how to better the United States of America we share as its citizens.
Steve Begnoche, sbegnoche@yahoo.com, writes a weekly column for the Ludington Daily News as well as contributes photos and stories to the paper.