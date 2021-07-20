This column was delayed.
On the way home from a dinner at my sister’s Paradise home to write, I turned south on M-123 towards the Tahquamenon Rivermouth instead of heading north to our cottage.
These words had to be delayed — for a moose hunt.
Not with guns. It was solely an excursion to check an area around the river where moose are sometimes seen. It’s kind of a joke around these parts — drives to look for moose. It might happen, but you’re as likely to see a cow jumping over the moon, it would seem.
In all my years traveling to the Upper Peninsula, I’ve only seen one moose on that section of roadside. Still, lightning might strike twice.
So, instead of sitting down and writing, we went on a wild moose chase — a form of U.P. relaxation.
Relaxation is the topic for today.
In a world with so much going on, don’t look here this week for political commentary, or ponderings on world issues, or a theological treatise on ethics or the meaning of life.
I’ve immersed myself for a few days in relaxation. Morning kayaks on eerily calm water under filtered light due to smoke in the atmosphere from Canadian wildfires that have turned the setting and rising sun and moon red and blotted the sun out of view before sunset and after sunrise times.
One could worry about the real natural and human cost of these wildfires that are changing sunrises and sunsets more than a thousand miles away, but the word of the week is relax.
Be chill.
Stay cool.
Lay back.
What’s the rush?
Me worry? Not for the moment.
It’s mid-summer, mid-July.
The weather is comfortable.
The lake is calm.
Bugs have been as absent as concerns.
It’s time to take the advice, for now at least, to live in the moment.
To forest bathe — aka walk in the woods and soak in the sensory signals of that ecosystem. And lake bathe. And sun bathe. And star bathe as the Milky Way flows across the night sky.
It’s time to ignore the screaming opinion voices on cable shows.
Let ‘em scream. For a week, I’m going to live the lake dream: coffee on the deck in the morning. Swimming when the mood strikes. Watching sunlight and moon beams dance across lightly dappled water of Whitefish Bay.
After a year of pandemic social distancing, all six of my siblings and I gathered on a deck for a Wine O’Clock evening of family togetherness Sunday without worries that colored so much of the past year. We talked, laughed and smiled a lot.
It’s good to relax. Everyone needs to shut down worries once in a while and soak in rest and comfort whether in the neighborhood park or backyard or a Great Lakes shoreline.
Relax. Recenter. Recharge.
These three R’s are as important to one’s physical and mental well-being as ‘riting, reading and ‘rithmetic are to one’s ability to become a lifelong learner.
Thus, we sidetracked Monday night to look for moose. It was no surprise we saw none. It didn’t matter.
The act of looking, seeking and accepting the possibility of that seemingly impossible goal meant we chose to do something some might seem silly instead of being practical. We spent a few minutes as we wished to, instead of feeling guilted into doing what I should have been doing — writing this column.
Mostly, I’ve spent the past few days unplugged from emails, social media and other instant communication. Not by choice. For some reason, my smart phone’s service has been very spotty. Others are experiencing similar interruption in service. The one choice I’ve made about it to make a positive out of a negative is I chose not to worry about it. There’s really nothing I can do about it anyhow, so I’m rolling with the punches, going with the flow, and I’m not letting my applecart be upset by it.
Summer in Michigan is only so long, so I’m seizing the days — before the sands of summer run out. I’m even let the clichés roll out. Does that mean I relaxed my writing standards for a day? Maybe.
I hope you, too, can find some time to relax.
Oh, I will pay soon enough for ignoring “what I should do” while listening to that other voice that says, slow down, you’re moving too fast, you have to make the summer last.
It isn’t irresponsibility that’s taken hold.
Rather, relaxation has.
And it’s wonderful.
I hope you soon get a chance to find some for yourself.