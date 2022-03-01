Today is Ash Wednesday.
The fun and paczkis of Fat Tuesday are behind us — except for maybe the calories that remain to be burned off or become part of our behinds.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the Christian season to prepare for the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.
Lent is a time to think about one’s own mortality and to prepare oneself for that eventuality.
Part of the Lenten tradition for many is to give up something you like for the 40 days of Lent. It’s a reminder of the sacrifice Jesus made in giving His life for humankind’s sins so in His resurrection we can find promise of forgiveness and an eternal life hereafter.
It’s a solemn season marking a central tenet of Christianity: a promise of life after death.
Faith, theologies and organized religion remain under assault in modern times. Indifference more than persecution is a major threat to established religions.
Indifference and too many established religions leaders and practitioners proving to have been humanly imperfect resulting in too many sordid scandals.
It’s a shame.
Religion and faith can play an important positive role in society through teaching morality, respect and, in the case of Christianity, the New Testament lessons of respect, love and kindness extended to fellow humans, grace and hope in calling on our better instincts.
Sadly, too many religions don’t always live up to the ideals espoused. That has led many to reject any and all religions and even a sense of spirituality. What a loss for those people.
There undoubtedly is much more to theology and to problems organized religion face than stated here. I’m no expert.
I’m an imperfect Christian who always felt a kinship with the Apostle Thomas – Doubting Thomas. Maybe it’s journalistic skepticism that makes me question so much. Maybe it’s a failing of some sort.
Still, I find a centering in having faith and, however poorly I do it, practicing a religion.
I am not going to say one faith is superior to another. That’s a personal decision. I worry as the world wobbles in weird ways, that too many have lost shared values to center around. We struggle in deserts or our own choice missing guidance to better our travels in this life.
That will be part of what I contemplate in the coming weeks of Lent. Along with contemplating mortality.
Our time on Earth isn’t guaranteed. It’s best we make the most of it – not just for our own benefit, but for the good of all we share our time here with. And there will be prayers for Ukrainians suffering through an unjustified, unprovoked and unnecessary war launched by a dictator who cares naught for others, only his misguided desire for power. May our national and world leaders find even more effective in finding ways to help Ukraine.
What to give up?
Now for a lighter touch.
Here are some things I’m willing to give up for Lent and forever. Doing so, however, can’t really be considered a sacrifice on my part:
• Vladimir Putin. Enough said.
• The disingenuous claims the 2020 election was rigged or stolen.
• Wacked-out conspiracy theories.
• COVID-19.
• Extreme partisan political bickering.
• Until next winter, snow, ice and freezing temperatures.
• Profane signs and bumper stickers that say more about the person displaying them than whoever they’re attempting to diss.
• On-line betting commercials.
• Social media algorithms (and for that matter, Al Gore rhythms). Free my feed!
• Overly aggressive drivers.
• Too meek of drivers.
• Potholes (and the season is just beginning).
• Ticks. Not all that bursts out with Spring is good.
• Ticker, I mean Tucker, Carlson.
• TicTok
• Rudeness.
• Crudeness.
• Extremism.
• Feigned outrage over perceived slights.
• Anyone, including a certain ex-President, who describes Putin’s dishonest stated rationale for invading Ukraine is “genius.”
• Identity politics.
• Ginned up culture wars.
• My snow shovel, ice cleats and car window scrapers. Please let us not need them until next winter.
• Paczkis. They’re OK for a day — and that day has passed.