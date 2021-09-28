We’ve enjoyed several wonderful sunsets the past week.
Dozens of people gathered along the Loomis Street boat launch and scores more parked along the Stearns Park drive to watch as the setting sun kindled the clouds into fiery oranges and reds.
Wow.
Awesome.
Look at that.
Words that slid out of mouths like mental drool salivating over the scene unfolding.
Photographers roamed about seeking their perfect composition. All were seeing the same scene but sometimes framing it quite differently. Each image captured also tells something about the photographer: was he or she focused on the sun setting behind the Ludington North Breakwater Light. Or maybe he or she framed the scene with the new sculpture of the carferry propellor and its housing of steel uprights arching towards the clouds.
Maybe shutterbugs filled their frame with clouds or put the limestone boulders protecting the shoreline in the foreground – or maybe they stood atop them for some added height and to remove them from their images. Some even turned their back on the sun to record the sky in the east.
Many people used their smart phones to make photographs, rushing to share them on social media where reactions were just as quick: Beautiful. Wow. Awesome.
Others sat in vehicles and or stood outside soaking in the scenes.
A few of us talked about how so many summer residents watch a Ludington sunset and think there’s nothing more beautiful. You’ll see the campers gather by the Lake Michigan beach house to watch the sun fall beneath the horizon. Then they hasten back to camp for a fire or other evening activity.
They miss the often-better twilights and likely have no inkling that the most awesome sunsets of the year often are in fall and the cold months when clouds march across sky with crisp air making for brilliant colors. Summer ones are great, too, and surely often more comfortable to take in when outside.
Fellow photographer Don Whitenight sometimes scores the sunsets telling me his rating or asking what I give one when we encounter each other while shooting. One night this summer, he rated an OK sunset a two or three that I scored generously at maybe a six or seven even as a summer visitor we were talking thought was a most amazing sunset. We tried to explain as nice as it was that night – one hasn’t experienced a real Ludington barnstormer of a sunset until you see one of the fall glories.
I don’t think we convinced the guy. Nor did I wish to diminish his enjoyment of what he was experiencing because it had its beautiful moments. But it wasn’t a fall jaw-dropper like several were this past week.
Brian Kainulainen also photographed most of the sunsets this past week, too, but we didn’t have much time to talk — the sky demanded our attention.
Staring through a camera isn’t everyone’s idea of how to take in a sunset. My wife often wishes I’d leave the camera behind and just enjoy what’s unfolding like a less obsessed person would.
Sorry, honey.
When I see a certain glowing light on a clear night such as Monday, or see clouds of an incoming weather front with a chance of opening a bit as the evening progresses, I start watching the sky and the clock to get to Lake Michigan or an inland body of water for showtime.
And if the water happens to be mirror-glass still, all the better. A frenzy of crashing whitecaps, works too, for me.
Just like many never tire of watching the SS Badger return to port, watching the sun go down doesn’t get old.
Putting the two together and adding in the Badger, an interesting fishing boat, or a few gulls, even makes the scene better.
With darkness arriving earlier and morning light later, sunset and sunrise are easier to take in.
Enjoy them while we can. They’ll vaccinate us a bit against the gloomy, short days of late fall or early winter when the leaves are down, rain falls and any color is welcome.
Hang around for the afterglow, too. It often is better than the sunset.
Don’t tell anyone else, though. It will be our secret.