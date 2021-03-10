Are you ready for spring?
We all know the answer.
The warmth of the past couple days and an abundance of sunshine has brightened spirits, too.
Factor in increasing availability of coronavirus 19 vaccines, more people getting vaccinated, the Center for Disease Control issuing guidance for fully vaccinated people and what they can now do safely, and hope is bubbling for a more normal summer.
What’s not to like about that?
But just like cold and rainy days will interrupt the warmth and sunshine before spring officially arrives in less than two weeks, getting to a “normal” summer may have some trying days first.
Just like rain gear will replace snow gear before most of us break out the shorts and sandals – a handful of people were in shorts Monday enjoying the relative 50-degree warmth – face masks, distancing and care is still needed until more fellow citizens are immunized.
That said, these past few days have drawn me increasingly outdoors – and I spent a lot of time outdoors all winter. Just to feel warmth from the sun and for an afternoon to trade in a winter hat for a baseball cap brightened my outlook. But I was glad I wore gloves while walking the waterfront with Brenda in the evening. It’s still brisk, no matter what those wearing shorts think.
Watching eagles congregating in the Pere Marquette River flats has been amazing, too. Sunday, I counted 25 in view at one time. Birding master Dave Dister reported counting 35 eagles there Monday morning, a new Mason County record. It’s uncertain how long the eagles will hang out as the ice is quickly disappearing. They may have already moved north to the next area where they encounter ice. Here’s hoping this congregating becomes an annual event in the river flats.
Over the weekend, I cleaned, dried and stored away my fishing shanty. I only used it a few times, but we enjoyed a couple perch dinners out of those trips. Perch were cooperative this winter.
I haven’t put away the cross-country skis. I did a lot of short forays this winter, but really only one multi-mile excursion. I did more hiking, even when the snow flew.
Hiking and walking become even more comfortable now.
Taking in sunsets soon will be sultry rather than bone-numbing even if they look warm.
Sap is running. Real maple syrup from one of our local makers is always appreciated when pancakes or French toast are on the breakfast menu.
In the past few days, I’ve seen a boat angler fishing in the harbor, a kayaker fishing in the Pere Marquette River flats, lots of boat trailers parked at Scottville Pere Marquette River launch. I was tempted to get a kayak out mid-afternoon Monday. Soon, very soon.
Still, I’m aware snow could still fall. The sun could be hidden for long stretches yet. It’s not yet time to put away winter coats.
And even if Dairy Queen is open or about to open, while waning winter might not be done with us.
Which brings me back to the pandemic. We’ve lived under the special protocols for a year now. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has fumbled on the transparency issue involving the metrics the state uses in setting various restrictions, and may have been slow in reopening restaurants and loosening other restrictions. Maybe.
It’s clear, though, while hope for normalcy is in the air we’re not fully there yet. Just like we have to keep the winter coats at hand, it’s not time to ignore face-masking or safe distancing.
The vaccinations are proceeding and with each new batch of people vaccinated, we take new steps towards controlling the pandemic. But COVID-19 still could create a storm of trouble if we let our guard down too much, too soon.
Let’s make it through these final days of winter, the ever-unpredictable days of spring and — we hope — the final weeks or months of pandemic until COVID-19 is reduced to a seasonal flu-like worry.
Whether desiring warm weather or non-pandemic normalcy, patience is needed.
We are getting close. Let’s hang in there to increase the chance summer 2021 will be far more normal than the summer of 2020.
We can do it.