I’ve been watching a pair of eagles near our place in the Upper Peninsula for several years.
I kayak by them and their nest when time and weather cooperate.
Their nest is in a large white pine near the mouth of a small river entering Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay near a lumber era ghost town.
I feel like I’m getting to know this pair of eagles.
The female is considerably larger and has a tendency to open her beak as if she is about to utter a cry, but then stifles the call and remains silent.
The male and female take turns perching on old dock pilings in shallow water at the rivermouth. They watch as I kayak down the bay. There is no sneaking up on them or their nest. They have chosen well for security, scenery and food.
Often, I head out shortly after sunrise or before sunset when the wind and the lake are calm.
I enjoy the play of the low light on the water as I make my way toward the ghost town’s pilings, camera ready for a chance to photograph what the morning or evening brings.
Rarely, does either adult allow me to approach their perch as I head toward them. I know the look of imminent flight. A tensing of their body, a slight lowering of their head means they are ready to take flight. If I sit still floating, not paddling, the eagle remains poised but doesn’t take to the air.
If I raise my camera too quickly or paddle too directly toward whichever one is perched on the post or a tree, it takes flight winging up the river or heading south along the bay to another perch in a lakeside tree.
At such times, I then paddle into the river and look at their nest. Many mornings, at least one or sometimes both will be perched near the nest. Currently, one young eaglet confined to the nest awaits its parents and the food they bring. If I raise my camera and make a few images, the adults get nervous. If there is a light breeze off the bay, it can hold me in position against the slight current of the river.
After a moment or two, the adults take flight. One generally goes back to perch on the piling in front of the ghost town, the other heads over the riverside swap. Rarely do they head off together in the same direction.
Monday morning, I headed upstream after they took wing. I hadn’t gone very far when I saw them together in a tree in a swamp pond unreachable by kayak. We watched each other for several minutes before the male dropped out of the tree and winged low across the swamp out of sight. The female, perched at the top of a conifer, sat for minutes more eyeing me.
Eventually, she too lazily winged off as mosquitos winged in to seek breakfast of me.
Floating back downstream toward the rivermouth, I spied the eaglet standing in the nest. Two weeks ago, it barely stuck its head over the edge of the nest to watch as I left the river. Bigger, blacker and bolder now, it stood erect in its nest looking for its parents to bring more food.
I watched and photographed for a few minutes before paddling out of the river. One adult had resumed its perch on the pilings. Oddly, when I float out of the river and head back to our little place a half mile down the beach, the eagles allow me to get closer before they wing back to the nest.
Last year, I watched the family, which then included a pair of young, through the stages of development such as branching when the eaglets would stand and move out on the limbs next to their nest — right on to fledging. One gusty day I watched all four flying together.
I want to believe the eagle parents are getting used to me and my morning and evening visits. Sometimes they put up with my nosiness for extended periods. Other times, they flee immediately.
I feel privileged to see them up close, from a kayak, at beautiful times of the day in sunshine, in light rain or fog, and when the bugs are biting or better yet, not out.
Despite all the troubles in the world, there is still much to enjoy.
I doubt the eagles feel the same about my visits, but I give them space and don’t stay long.
Maybe that’s good enough.
It is for me.