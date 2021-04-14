Another rite of spring checked off: The Upper Peninsula cottage is open for the summer to come.
A mild winter left only remnant clumps of snow in shaded areas where it had drifted, been plowed, or at our place, tumbled off the metal roof.
When we arrived Friday, the snow that remained under the roofline could have fit in a clothes basket. By the time we left Monday, it had melted.
For the past two summers, rising Great Lakes water levels meant Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay not only had reclaimed beach exposed during low water years, but had eroded the bank past the former high-water mark set in the 1980s.
Friday, as we walked to the shore and the beach came into view, an eagle soared slowly over what was now a peninsula of sand directly in front of our little piece of Paradise. Both the eagle and the sand spit made me smile. It appears, there will be a beach this summer — unless we get unusually heavy precipitation in the coming months during the seasonal rise in lake level.
This is the low water mark during normal years; the lake likely will rise through summer. The spit of sand may get moved, submerged or rearranged, but it is not alone. Along much of the bay’s shore, there are others and the first sandbar is visible just below the surface. Beaches are broader than last year, just as many Lake Michigan beaches are here.
The shallower depth also meant small fluctuations due to weak seiches were visible on our part of Whitefish Bay all weekend. The spit of sand changed shape as water level went up or down an inch or two exposing or submerging portions of it. It was fascinating.
Saturday evening, sand-covered beach stone ridges, some with ice and snow cores, lay in humps along the shoreline of the open lake at Whitefish Point.
It was a mini-example of glacial eskers — long ridges of stratified sand and gravel. The difference was, the lake’s waves had sorted rocks into long rows. Snow, ice and wet sand cemented them in place for months. The warming sun is melting the ice and snow leaving piled beach stone coated in wet sand.
Crab — like, rock hunters scurried along finding treasures being released by the melt almost complete.
Spitting drizzle Saturday gave way to a pastel twilight — a delicate color for a lake that can be dangerous and rambunctious. Out of a hazy, almost imperceptible fog on the horizon, the 1,000-foot laker American Integrity appeared cutting close to Whitefish Point on its way to the Soo Locks.
It was the first laker I’d seen since arriving.
Opening the cabin is a Michigan ritual from Ludington to Paradise and throughout the state. Like migrating birds, seasonal residents and snowbirds are returning.
They’re fixing up their nests. Revisiting favorite haunts. Reconnecting with neighbors not seen in months.
And smiling. They feel the blessing bestowed by the place they have chosen as a get-away.
It’s as true in Pentwater or Hamlin or Ford Lake as it is in Paradise or Munising or Houghton or Houghton Lake.
Cabins, cottages and second homes are being reopened. Campgrounds are preparing to or are again hosting RVs, trailers and tents. Michiganders are on the move, seeking their own Pure Michigan experiences: sunrise or sunset; lake or river; town or forest; adventurous or quiet.
As the pandemic lingers — in fact in Mason County and Michigan resurges — parks and the outdoors again this summer will see heavy use. People have either connected or reconnected with a natural asset that makes Michigan a great place to live: our outdoors and opportunities to enjoy nature and natural beauty.
Being Michigan, we also have rain, cold weather and, at times, bugs. Yes, snow flurries, are again in the weather forecast.
So be it. It’s only mid-April.
You need the yin to understand the yang. Sour can accent the sweet.
This past weekend in the UP the weather often was gray, sometimes wet and cool at best. Still, for us they were days to savor as we put things in order and reconnected. Wherever one is in the north, the first yardwork of the season doesn’t feel as much like work as a chance to be outside enjoying the reawakening world.
Here’s hoping for a sweet spring and summer to come.
Be safe. Enjoy!