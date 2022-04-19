A primary message of Earth Day is fairly Biblical: practice good stewardship of this earthly home with which we have been blessed.
Too often, environmental issues are framed as ecology vs. economy, or rules vs. freedoms.
Really, the choice is how do we best be stewards of what we have been given to use for our short time on earth.
While the Bible states God gave humanity dominion over the Earth and all its creatures, it also cautions that we must be good stewards of this bounty.
Likewise, Native American traditions caution that one should think about actions in terms of generations to follow.
Both traditions offer ethical and moral guidance about how to treat this place we call Earth.
Politics and economic interests often obscure or ignore that guidance.
Science helps us understand how the world works.
Science is about discovery. Sometimes we learn what we thought we knew wasn’t quite correct.
That can be unsettling, but it also should be comforting: science will correct its errors as facts are discovered or better understood. That’s good. If a traveler heads off in the wrong direction, correcting course will help him or her get back on the route to the desired destination.
Mistakes can lead to discovery, too, if one is willing to look, learn and correct them.
Some call the geological age we live in today the “Anthropocene:” a time during which human activity is a significant force in nature that affects the entire Earth. The proof of that can be seen in everything from plastics being found throughout our oceans, human-caused effects on air and water quality, even in how we have reshaped earth’s surface areas by building cities, expanding agriculture, removing forests and, yes, in hastening climate change.
The term makes sense to me. in Christ’s time, Earth was far less domesticated than today, 2022 years later – a blink in the geological record.
Humanity’s industry and inventiveness has greatly improved standards of living and life expectancy.
But not without costs.
As often is the case, finding the right balance is critical and difficult.
“Perfect” answers don’t exist.
Energy development is a great example. All manners of energy production come with a downside. Fossil fuel energy requires extraction, transportation of raw materials, burning and producing pollutants including carbons that we might not see, but are increasing in our finite atmosphere.
Green energy also has costs. Wind turbines create noise, kill birds, change the look of the land they’re on and, when put in agricultural areas, reduce tillable acreage. Solar energy, which could soon by coming to fields in Mason County according to some sources I talk with, also requires space and if put in ag areas will change the look of the land and reduce tillable acreage.
Hydropower changes the waterways it uses, can affect nearby ecology and sometimes kills fish.
Nuclear power is potentially dangerous and produces nasty waste that sticks around for a l-o-o-ong time.
But we’re not about to give up on electricity or modern transportation, so we must make choices. Hopefully, we pick those with the least harm.
In Michigan, Line 5 remains a flashpoint. Many understandably worry about the potential damage if the pipeline carrying petroleum under the Straits of Mackinac would leak or, God forbid, burst. A failure could lead to an environmental catastrophe in the aorta of the Great Lakes. Others point to Line 5’s 60-plus year record of no such accidents as “proof” it is safe and note efforts are under way to improve safety features.
Shutting it down would mean all those products passing through the pipeline would be transported some other way – rail, truck or tanker/barges. That might prove even less safe than the existing Line 5. Each time petroleum is transported on roads, rails or waterways or transferred at the depots, risks of leaks or accidents increase.
Both choices pose risks.
Ultimately, you and I make personal decisions that affect our environment. Some study and choose carefully; some choose to wash their hands of personal responsibility citing this or that excuse why they don’t think what they do matters in the grand scheme of things.
This Saturday. AFFEW has an Earth Day event at the United Methodist Church of Ludington. Its theme is “Invest in Our Planet.”
We’re only here for a short while. The Bible and other traditions urge us to be good stewards of what is in our dominion. Take time to learn about and consider how, in this Anthropocene era each of us can minimize harm and help this place we live in and planet we live on.