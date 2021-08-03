The sands of summer are sifting through the hourglass.
There is still so much to do.
Daylight hours are shrinking.
School athletics will begin soon.
Colleges will start back to class.
Soon, elementary through high school classes will resume.
Unless …
Well, the governor currently is not indicating any thoughts of closing schools again if the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread.
There are no indications other shutdowns will occur either. Care is still warranted.
Half of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine for COVID-19, half haven’t.
Some haven’t because they’re too young, some because of reluctance.
Some of the reluctance is fed by a steady stream of misinformation that flows around the internet and in casual conversations casting doubt on the safety of vaccines or spreading weird conspiracy ideas.
Too many politicians — especially on the right — continue to use COVID-19 as a political cleaver to split apart American in the hopes of gaining support from some.
I have never witnessed anything so crass, dishonest and dangerous as the statements and actions of people who have politicized a public health issue for political gain at the expense of their constituents.
Skepticism is fine.
There is nothing wrong with asking questions, being cautious and making sure one is comfortable with a vaccine before taking it.
But, please, get your information from your doctor or public health officials — not loudmouth politicians seeking publicity and campaign cash who care not a whit for your health.
It is clear the way to beat the pandemic is through people getting vaccinated.
I got vaccinated more than six months ago and have nothing bad to report about the vaccine or the experience.
I am fairly certain I won’t get deathly ill from the killer virus even if I happen to contract it, which also is far less likely to happen than if I hadn’t gotten vaccinated.
It’s a matter of assessing the risk of taking the vaccine — as hundreds of millions of people have around the world have with few suffering lasting side effects — versus not taking it and risking death or serious illness.
If people, fueled by political passion instead of good information, continue to conclude taking the vaccine is riskier than not taking it, we could be in for a terrible autumn and winter again. What’s particularly bizarre, is the vaccine development push might have been the best thing the previous administration did concerning the pandemic and that administration’s supporters are the ones who have turned it into something to mistrust due to political propaganda.
It makes my head spin.
Please think about the risks to you and yours of not taking the vaccine, too, if you haven’t.
On a lighter note, my wife and I were weeding the AFFEW block of petunias adjacent to the Ludington Municipal Marina Monday evening after having been in the Upper Peninsula for a while.
There were far more weeds than we wanted to see.
And frankly, our block of petunias, despite a lot of attention, is sickly, especially on the east end. We’re at a loss as to why.
The west end is fine, the east end isn’t.
As we worked, we were repeatedly thanked for the effort. Some thought we took care of all the petunias in town. We explained how it is a community undertaking, which impressed some. Others, just said, well thanks and kept walking.
We always feel pumped up and guilty by all the thanks and positive comments we receive while doing the work along the pedestrian-friendly block.
This summer, we felt a little more guilt when people say, as many do, the flowers look so pretty or beautiful. We want to say — and sometimes do — not our block.
But mostly, we don’t want to burden them with our petunia problem so we thank them for their kind words and assure them we are just two among many community volunteers in an amazing project.
Speaking of amazing, August often is the most amazing month of summer in Ludington.
Lake Michigan is often warm and inviting for swimming.
The salmon are coming close to the harbor turning our late evening into a Venetian parade of returning fishing boats.
People remain happy enjoying the fine days of summer.
We want it to continue.
If we could get a shot that gave us that feeling all year, I’ll bet us many would ask to have it prescribed.
Be well. Be smart.
We’re in it together.
Enjoy these last weeks of summer.
It’s when we harvest meteorological happiness to bear us through the darker days of winter to come.
Take that shot of sunshine and consider taking the COVID vaccine so winter ahead isn’t darker than it naturally is.