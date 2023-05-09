Walking in Tahquamenon Falls State Park this past weekend, I was reminded how easy it is to be caught by the glitz while missing subtleties all around us.
On a rainy, cold Sunday, unpleasant for most outdoor activities, Brenda and I visited the Upper Tahquamenon Falls to see it at spring flow. The tannins in the water from organic materials in the swampy watershed the Tahquamenon drains stain the water root beer red.
In spring, the river runs high. Water steeped in the organic-rich swamps over winter is flushed by snowmelt and rain. That makes for deeper color.
April is peak flow with as much as 50,000 cubic feet of water plummeting 50 feet to the river below over the 200-foot-wide falls. Since almost all of the snow has melted, the flow is dropping. Still, the Upper Falls flowed strong Sunday, with a root beer rainbow of hues streaking by as water cascades over the precipice crashes into the river below.
The river downstream from the Upper Falls flowed blanketed by bubbly, bright white foam. Mother Nature’s UP river jacuzzi was going strong.
You could hear the roar of the falls while walking the paved trail from the parking lot through the forest, sodden after days of off-and-on rain.
Swampy areas overflowed. The trail to the Lower Falls along about four miles of river’s edge can be wet and slippery even in the heat of summer.
Sunday a sign warned that portions of the trail are under water and any use was at one’s own risk.
The Upper and Lower Falls are the stars of this 46,179-acre park. Hundreds of thousands of visitors visit, mostly in summer and during fall color season, but rarely does one have the falls viewing areas to oneself any more.
Still, viewing the falls — and many others in the UP — is a beloved activity of many and truly an attraction.
Often, I find my self marveling at the little things in the massive park, though. They have less shock and awe power and are easily overlooked while rushing to the headline attraction: views of the falls.
Sometimes, a rivulet of a creek stops me. Sunday, taking stairs to the gorge viewing area downstream from the Upper Falls to reach the river below it, the rock walls of the gorge, caught my eye.
The Upper Tahquamenon Falls gorge is not the Grand Canyon, far from it. But the abundance of moisture encourages life to take hold on ledges and in cracks and fissures in its rock walls.
Tiny trees rooted in the cracks turn skyward seeking light. Instead of brightly colored stone, the walls are covered in mosses and lichens imparting shades of green and gray.
A wisp of a walking trail that the park staff probably doesn’t want people to use any longer since there isn’t easy access to it, traces along a bottom of an overhang that sees little light even on the brightest day.
Fortunately for us, the rain had quit when we began our walk. Occasionally, sunlight briefly pierced the dripping woods. I was intrigued by the play of light on the gorge wall and the remnant trail. People passed by heading down the 180 steps of the gorge stairs to the view the main attraction.
Some glanced at what I was studying. Maybe some would have stopped for a look, but there isn’t a lot of room on the stairway rest platforms. More likely stop on the climb up than heading down.
For many, visiting the falls means walking to the platform adjacent to the Upper Falls, snapping pictures, recording a video, milling about for a few minutes, and stopping at the gift shop or brewpub before racing down the road to another attraction.
So much is missed when only looking for the glitz.
The same is true at Ludington State Park. Its Lake Michigan and Hamlin Lake beaches, the dam and Sable River are focal points. The trails are well-used. Still, how many of us really see the park in its entirety? It takes time and foot power.
One is rewarded for the effort. Sights of quiet beauty under different lighting, at different times of year require time to be quiet, still and observe.
By all means take in the high points. The Upper Tahquamenon Falls were awesome Sunday.
If you’re able, though, slow down and take the path less traveled, too.
Mother Earth might reward you.