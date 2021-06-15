The countdown is on.
Since moving to Ludington in August 1987, a personal ritual of mine is to complete a full immersion jump in Lake Michigan by my birthday, which is in less than a week.
I’m fairly certain I will get that done this year. It might be done by the time you read this.
The lake water has warmed to the point I waded nearly waist deep for 15 to 20 minutes a few times doing photography late last week.
I thought jumping in then would be easy. It was hot, sunny and I was already half-way to the goal.
By the time I went back to shore, put away the camera and gear, got ready to swim and waded back out, that same waist deep water felt colder as I contemplated jumping in than it did minutes earlier as I was concentrating on making an image.
I was overthinking it. Just fall in, I told myself.
Are you crazy? I heard myself answer.
The cautious thinking won out with the closing thought that likely the lake would even be warmer this week.
It doesn’t always work out that way, though.
Putting things off frequently doesn’t make a chore or a challenge easier.
Still, the logic that time might be on my side in waiting for the water to even warm more was compelling enough to make me turn around and head to shore.
Little to nothing is at stake in this decision. The only price to be paid if I wait too long, is the water could get turn colder and I might not complete the jump and miss meeting this personal challenge.
A couple grandkids are visiting this week and beach time is on their wish list. That typically leads to splash fights which often make jumping easier. Often the best defense when on the receiving end of the splashes is jumping in. Doing so can turn the tide – a vaccine rendering one immune to the shock of the kids’ splashes – allowing one to take the splash offensive.
The grandkids generally jump in first and have that advantage until they motivate me to take the plunge.
If sports can offer life lessons, so can play.
Taking the plunge is a phrase often used for many new endeavors from starting a business, getting married, making a major purchase or other big decision.
Just like my inner debate about jumping into Lake Michigan now or later, one can debate major decisions too long – or make a snap judgment too quickly.
Over the years of late spring lake jumps, I’ve timed it well often with Mother Nature’s cooperation. I rushed a jump some years, the shock of which had me questioning the decision.
Other years I put it off too long only to have the water turn colder – or be so much more comfy than expected that I realized I had fretted too long.
There really isn’t a single right or wrong in such playful decisions. There’s a range of results that change over time.
That happens in life, too.
Sometimes one only gets one chance at something, if any chance at all.
Many other decisions can be delayed or made quickly and still lead to good results.
Not making a decision or not taking a calculated plunge when everything points to a better outcome might be the only mistake in judgment that leads to regret later.
In some situations, many situations, there is such a thing as being too careful.
There is no repercussion to not meeting my personal jump in the lake before the official start of summer challenge other than I tell myself if I fail to, that means I’m getting old. So, pride is at stake.
It means nothing to no one except me.
Pride, however, is a powerful motivator. While I concede I’m aging, I’m not ready to say I’m too old to make this jump.
If you hear loud gasps and see an older guy thrashing around in Lake Michigan before making a bee line to shore in the next few days, it might be me fulfilling this personal challenge.
It won’t save the world, solve global warming or promote world peace.
It will just be a simple challenge met for another year – one made with a splash as I take the plunge again.
It really is time to act.
Even I am telling myself to go jump in the lake.
Steve Begnoche, sbegnoche@yahoo.com, writes a weekly column and contributes stories and photos to the Ludington Daily News that sometimes leads critics to also tell him to go jump into the lake. Generally, he’s happy to oblige.