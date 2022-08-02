Don’t look now. August is here.
It’s perhaps the finest month of summer — mellower than hot and bothered July though forecasters predict a hot one for today.
Lake Michigan water is reliably warm. (Don’t blame me for jinxing that by writing it.)
Swimming is great. The waves have been fun, not dangerous big.
Sunday and Monday evenings’ sunset and twilights were seductive with a hint of approaching fall clouds and colors, serene and long-lasting.
Yet, darkness settles in earlier. Dawn which arrives later. I’m getting a tad more sleep.
Monday, Brenda and I watched a few salmon rise on Pere Marquette Lake from a vantage in Waterfront Park with the lavender twilight brightening the western sky. A crisp crescent moon hung above clouds layered between the moon and the twilight below.
August is full of promise. But with an expiration date.
The dog days of mid-summer are said to run from early July until Aug. 11 — basically a week from now.
That’s about the same time collegians head back to campus. Prep sports begin practice and, in some cases, competitions.
Back-to-school sales have started. Can Christmas displays be far behind?
Don’t laugh — or cry. They’re coming!
The primary election is over. I’m going to miss those ads. Like I miss mosquito bites and skunks roaming by an open window at night.
On the bright side, the great alewife die-off of 2022 seems over. While the 2022 version pales compares to historic die-offs, it was the largest in many years. Their carcasses turned Lake Michigan beaches a bit smelly at times.
Resting on a blanket in the sand on the M-116 Lake Michigan beach Monday afternoon after a swim — one benefit of being retired from office work is I can take an afternoon swim if I want to –—I caught a whiff of aged, sun-cured alewife. Their curled, crisping, carcasses baked in the sun along an earlier day’s wave line a few feet from my feet. Fortunately, the aroma was weak and carried away by a clean breeze off the lake.
Hefty salmon are getting closer to shore. As noted, some have entered the harbor. Breakwall salmon fishing is at hand.
So is fresh produce. Yum.
Is it just me, or did the tourist crowds seem a bit lighter this summer? The peak is passing.
We’re approaching that time of summer when families with high school athletes and students start to thin out during weekdays. Younger families and older couples seem more numerous as September approaches.
In a few weeks, Brenda and I will mark our 35th year as Ludington area residents. We’ve never regretted the move. We love living here just as we love spending time at our U.P. cottage. I don’t call the cottage a get-away because I’m not trying to get-away from here when I go there. It’s just different and Paradise, Michigan, is a place my family has vacationed at for all my life.
I’m happy at either location, though at times I favor one over the other due to special circumstances.
While kayaking a U.P. stream a week ago, one could sense the riverside maples – the first to redden often by Labor Day – were hinting a color other than summer’s dark green. Full fall color is a long way off, but the hints are coming.
I don’t believe in rushing seasons. I like each in its own time. August in Ludington or the U.P. is hard to beat. It’s a time to savor.
Enjoy these sweet days of summer, whether on your deck, on a beach, in a boat, on a trail, traveling or just mellowing with the weather.
August is the best.
And it goes by too fast.
See you out there!