I hope you and yours had the best Christmas possible.
Situations often dictate what that might be. It can be far different than the Hollywood/Hallmark portrayals. Also, what makes a Christmas wonderful for one, might horrify another.
This might have been my favorite Christmas in memory.
It was simple. Just us, the kids and grandkids packed into a house. It was noisy, and at times a tangle of jackets, boots, gloves, hats and toys. Grandma fussed in the kitchen a lot and there was no stopping her, but helping was OK.
The grandkids and the hubbub had our two aging, quiet-loving cats hiding, one only coming out when the grandkids were asleep and the noise level approached normal. The other, Ollie, likes kids but can be overwhelmed by their affection. By Monday, he gave up and sprawled out on a slumber party sleeping bag folded in a corner of the basement family room next to the Christmas tree amid the hubbub of the kids playing around him.
Ludington didn’t get a white Christmas this 2022. But the sunshine and relatively mild temperatures that held through Sunday made for great conditions to enjoy outdoor adventure at Ludington State Park.
Watching and listening to them play on the playground built by the Friends of Ludington State Park with support from the community and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and park staff brought a smile to my face. A lot of work went into making that playground a reality. I enjoy seeing families and kids playing on it. Having your own grandkids ask to go there to play on it and watching them enjoy it adds another degree to the uptick of the smile gained by working on that project.
Walking with them along a park trail is good for the soul, too. They transform downed tree trunks into nature’s playscapes – proving play doesn’t have to be engineered or expensive to be enjoyable.
One asked why a small sapling had a fence around it? That gave grandpa a chance to explain they were “Happy Trees” planted through the late painter Bob Ross Happy Trees Foundation by volunteers including grandpa. Two of the grandkids enjoy Bob Ross videos and seemed impressed.
Gulping fresh air at the park meant they ate the Christmas meal with gusto – no drama about not being hungry.
Gift opening was more orderly than I dreamed possible, yet frenzied enough not to box up their excitement.
My grandson got to me. He had quietly asked a couple weeks ago if he could have a photo of an eagle I showed at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts Holiday Market that he saw at an event at Book Mark just before Christmas. Grayson is only 6. I was surprised by the request and a bit unsure if he meant it. Still, I couldn’t refuse. I wrote a brief note on the back of the small framed print he had asked for. The quiet, intense smile on his face and how quickly he showed it to his parents at gift opening showed he was sincere. My handwriting is bad, but he immediately noticed the faint white-ink note on the black backer board of the frame and asked his parents to read it to him. I think I got more out of the gift than I gave.
Monday morning’s wet coating of snow proved to be the icing on the cake of Christmas weekend. After a quick breakfast, the grandkids donned coats, gloves and boots and headed into our terraced backyard that dips down to a small creek that eventually feeds Hamlin Lake’s Middle Bayou.
It was time to make a snowman the tallest they have made here, yet, since the snow was perfect for packing. The littlest granddaughter rolled and carried the head, refusing to give it up until it was placed atop the four-decker creation.
An Urka’s Auto Center hat the grandkids selected from my cap stash and an American flag topped out the dude. A small fire burned nearby for cheer and warmth. Sledding followed including a session of toboggan surfing. Hot chocolate, lunch and play filled the hours until it was time to for them to head back to their homes.
Their protests they didn’t want to leave and repeated requests to stay “one more day” were all thanks a grandparent could ever want, a gift that can’t be bought.
It made for a merry Christmas and let me put aside the problems of the world for a few days.
I hope you enjoyed yours as fully to the fullest extent possible. Now on to a happy New Year!