I don’t know how they do June in Alaska.
The land of the midnight sun might burn me out.
If the sun’s up, so am I, or at least I try to be.
Memorial Day morning at our cottage on Whitefish Bay, dawn began brightening the sky by 5 a.m.
Its deep orange glow leaked through our east facing bedroom window.
I rolled over, ignoring its call. I hadn’t gone to bed until 12:30 and a full day of outdoors meant I needed sleep. Sunrise came and went before I got up around 7.
I put on the coffee, dressed and dragged the kayak to the beach. The bay was unrippled glass. I lowered the American flag to half-staff, pondering for a moment how best does one honor sacrifice of so many that allowed me this moment of peace and bliss. After pouring a cup of coffee in a to-go cup, I climbed in the kayak and paddled to a nearby river to check on eagles I’ve been following and photographing for several years.
A commercial fish tug worked its nets far offshore, the sound of its motors and muffled conversation floated across the lake as I put down the paddle, and sipped coffee taking it all in: sunshine, calm weather, a shimmering lake, cries of gulls in the distance.
Coffee done, I paddled on into the rivermouth. The eagles’ nest is behind a spit at the edge of an adjacent wetland. Both eagles were in nest tree, on opposite sides of the nest.
The day already was a success.
Sunshine, fresh air, outdoor work and more filled the rest of Memorial Day 2023. At 10:30 p.m. light still hung in the northwestern sky. Complete dark wouldn’t fall until 11 p.m. By then a half moon was overhead shining brightly.
June arrives Thursday. It’s the month of the summer solstice and the longest daylight hours of the year.
Don’t waste it. June is our reward for the dark of December.
As a kid in the suburbs, June’s long days meant time for baseball, bike rides, neighborhood games of hide-and-seek, or lazily lying on our backs watching clouds parade by while assessing what they looked like. It was a time to make dandelion stem necklaces and bracelets. To listen for the chimes of the ice cream man coming down the block.
June was freedom – from school, from cares, from darkness falling before the evening meal.
It was time to dig worms, catch nightcrawlers and go fishing.
We slapped mosquitoes in the evening and peeled skin after those first bad sunburns of summer.
Sixty years later, June still calls. Now I slather on sunblock and wear protective hats and long-sleeved shirts recoiling at the mere thought of a sunburn. Instead of peeling skin, I’m putting Vaseline on the wounds left by the dermatologist freezing off “pre-cancers” with liquid nitrogen.
I still slap at mosquitoes and spend as much time outdoors as possible. I wonder, though, if I feel as free as I did when a child. Or have I turned into a summer hoarder trying to stuff my spirit with a cache of sunlit memories made when the getting was good?
Hoarding summer tires me out. Some chores, including writing this column, are put off until night falls.
The kid in me still wants to cram as much as possible in every day.
Alaskans must learn how to shut out the sun during the June days of near endless sunlight.
So far, I’m unable to — and unwilling to try. Let the sun shine in.
June is for enjoying.
You have to love it.