The pandemic prompted at least one good effect: more people ventured outdoors to enjoy the world around us.
Thursday is Earth Day, a time when are reminded about our impact on the world we share.
The pandemic might have made some realize life and the world as we enjoy them are both more fragile and more resilient than we suspect.
A downside of the pandemic increase in use of parks and the outdoors, is that increased usage can strain the ability of a resource to absorb and rebound from all the use. Trails become more trodden. Signs of use increase. With more people, inevitably, some act in careless or abusive ways leaving a mess for others to clean up.
It’s quite likely that Earth Day and Earth Week focuses more energy on cleaning our environment than any other single day or week of the year.
This year, the Rotary Club of Ludington joins with other clubs throughout the Great Lakes in a cleanup event on Saturday.
Groups such as A Few Friends for the Environment of the World continue long-standing efforts to pick up litter from beaches and Cartier Park.
All kinds of groups take part in the Michigan Department of Transportation Adopt-a-Highway roadside cleanups on state highways this week.
Increasingly, individuals take it upon themselves to pick up litter along trails, beaches and roadsides they frequent.
This is positive.
Yet, litter remains. Selfish, thoughtless or careless people continue to toss empty beverage containers, used food wrappers, and worse along routes they frequent.
People use public forests as dumps rather than disposing of household waste properly.
Helium-filled balloons continue to be released. The moment of visual pleasure as balloons waft into the sky results in longer lasting debris littering beaches, fields, trees and water bodies where the ribbons and balloons can cause physical harm.
In search of the “perfect lawn,” too many people improperly or over-fertilize.
Too often beneficial shoreline vegetation — “weeds” or brush — is removed for clear views or lawns extending to a stream or lake’s edge. If the wrong fertilizer or too much of any fertilizer is wrongly applied, more than one’s lawn could turn green — so could the water from an algae bloom fed by washed off fertilizer.
Often, we love our resources so much we inadvertently harm them.
It’s the rare individual who purposely does something with the intent of causing environmental degradation.
Earth Day reminds us to be mindful of how our actions can have unintended consequences.
No matter what you might think about human-caused climate change, most of us would agree it makes sense not to dirty the water we drink, the air we breathe or harm the land we love, the forests and fields we rely on for natural beauty, recreation, greenspace and our agricultural needs.
We can agree, can’t we, a clean lake or river is preferable to a dirty, degraded one?
Healthy forests are better than ones ravaged by disease we accidently spread or man-caused forest fires, aren’t they?
None of us likes to see litter, do we?
Much has been made in recent years of over-regulation. It would be nice if rules, laws and regulation wouldn’t be needed to preserve a healthy environment, well-functioning eco-systems, clean air to breathe and safe water to drink.
Sadly, we have proven time and again laws and regulations are needed.
Still, power resides in the choices each of us make.
It’s not enough to say protect the environment or pick up litter only on Earth Day.
Choices and actions all year matter.
What each of us does matters.
I call it the power of one.
Just as the pandemic may be tamed by each person doing his or her part by getting vaccinated and practicing good protocols until the novel coronavirus is tamed, each of us directly contributes to the health of the environment we call home.
A group can’t make a difference unless individuals within it choose to take part.
Whether cleaning litter from a roadside, beach or shoreline, controlling invasive species, fertilizing with care or recycling properly if one chooses to recycle, please understand our individual choices and actions matter.
By all means, find an event to participate in this Earth Day month. Zoom in on one of the educational offerings of AFFEW. Participate in a cleanup or do your own. At least consider how to be a better steward of this world in daily life.
A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.
Maybe we’ll meet up as we journey for a healthier world we share.