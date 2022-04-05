Music becomes part of our lives. Our personal song lists fingerprint our psyche and soul as much as DNA identifies our physical body.
Take this year’s Superbowl halftime show. One either loved it or disliked it, maybe intensely on both extremes.
Musically, it left me cold as I listened to it as I wrote from behind my computers keyboard. I didn’t watch the performance. Performance in such spectacles influences how one might enjoy the show.
My eldest daughter that evening posted on social media the game wasn’t compelling, but the half-time show was special. Her friends chimed in agreement. Except for one, closer to my age, who commented he didn’t get it. Nor did I.
Music often has a generational, communal experience component. Popular music of one’s youth influence the soundtrack of one’s life.
The soundtrack of my life is grounded in the music of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Fortunately, I’ve always sought out “new” music so I’m not stuck on the record of only that time. But certain songs, certain bands, certain riffs and lyrics can transport me instantly to another time, another place.
I have kept my record collection started in the late 1960s. A few of those albums are pre-stereo mono recordings.
During winter, I often randomly give old albums a spin.
It’s a sure-fire way to trigger memories of a youth long passed.
This past winter, upon hearing of the death of Procol Harum’s pianist and vocalist Gary Brooker, I pulled out the group’s initial album, “Procul Harum,” which opens with its biggest hit, “Whiter Shade of Pale.” It’s a great album with quirky songs and even quirkier lyrics. Robin Trower’s lead guitar work knifes through the organ and piano powered songs with an electric charge – a signature style of the guitar gods of the era.
I posted a photo of the album cover on social media. Responses about the band were quick to follow – mostly from my contemporaries who shared Procol Harum’s music in the soundtrack in their own lives.
A couple weeks earlier, I gave Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” album a spin. It dates back to my college years as I began this journey as a journalist. I was covering the arts for Eastern Michigan University’s student newspaper, The Echo. Fleetwood Mac was in concert at neighboring University of Michigan’s Crisler Auditorium and I was given a couple tickets to the show and invited to a press conference with the band earlier in the day.
After the press conference, I met lead singer Stevie Nicks and she offered to sign the promo photo of her from my press packet. I have always made it a practice not to seek autographs or photos with artists and other celebrity types I had the opportunity to interview. If they offered, it was one thing, but asking for autographs or photos crossed a line.
Stevie scribbled on the standard of the day 8 by 10 glossy promo pic, “To Steve, love Stevie.”
Decades ago, I stuck the press packet with the autographed photo in the album. Over time, I forget where I stashed It and occasionally wondered what had happened to it.Found anew, I shared an image of the autographed photo online. Like the Procol Harum post, it generated comments from mostly my contemporaries about the album, the band and various concerts and venues where people had seen Fleetwood Mac perform.
Clearly, it was music in the soundtrack of their lives, too.
The soundtrack of my daughter and her contemporaries contains tracks from Eminem and Snoop Dog and the others from the halftime show that aren’t to be found on my life’s soundtrack. Her friends, like mine, commented about those times in their lives including College Night at the Tiki – something I never experienced. But she and her friends never experienced the Grande Ballroom, the Eastown Theater or the free concerts in Ann Arbor’s Geddes Park featuring musicians of the day such as Johnny Winter or local bands such as The MC5, The Stooges, The UP pr SRC. Just typing those band names evokes memories of times with friends enjoying music and life.
“A Whiter Shade of Pale” was a hit when I was old enough to go to school dances and begin learning about the mystery known as “girls” who could befuddle me and many other awkward guys trying to muster courage to ask for a dance.
There’s more to music than meets the ears, right?
Even if I am not a fan of another generation’s music, that doesn’t mean their music isn’t good music or doesn’t speak to them in ways the music of my youth still speaks to me.
Whether you kick out the jams, give peace a chance, rock’n’roll all night, seek answers blowing in the wind, or don’t talk to Bruno, memories might be triggered by a lyric or phrase. The soundtrack of your life is as unique to you as your fingerprint.
Enjoy it.