Imagine what you want
Then get out of the way
Remember energy follows thought
So be careful what you say
— Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson’s recipe seeking what you want suggests wisdom can come from a country song as surely as it might from an ancient source.
I’ve been thinking about that phrase, “energy follows thought.”
E=T2?
There’s truth in it.
What one thinks about, concentrates on and obsesses about, can turn into action — good or bad.
How often have you heard a person successful at something say what they pursued always was what they wanted, a life’s goal, something they have dreamed of forever.
Willie might say energy followed thought leading to the success.
We’re living through interesting times. COVID-19, over-partisan politics, and a world in which dictators seek to diminish democracy and ideals cherished in the West.
Their thoughts are for power. They are putting their energy towards gaining and wielding power even if doing so causes great and unnecessary harm. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the most pressing example.
Fortunately, good also can come of energy following thought.
Consider the climate crisis. Some worry it’s too late and we’re doomed.
More likely, there is time and opportunities to improve. We are not destined to an Earth heating towards inhabitability. But we have to think about our future and how we can help lessen our individual and collective footprints on this finite Earth.
If our thoughts are always of fear and doom, will our energy find a good outcome?
Those who seek ways to more cleanly fuel our energy needs are to be commended. Their thinking will be followed by energy for positive change.
Politicians and news outlets that peddle fear instead of seeking positive answers misplace their thinking and energy.
If Congress and the Legislature thought about the public good instead of political gain, maybe we could find solutions to pressing problems. Think people, not partisan politics. Energy for positive change might follow.
In my personal life, I have been trying each day to think about the good in the world around me, in my life and about how gratitude might at least my outlook.
Some days, watching the national news, I must force myself to think about what in my life that day offers a chance for gratitude.
Often, I find something I encountered in nature as a good way to prime that day’s pump of gratitude. Monday, as we dined on whitefish on our deck in Hamlin Township, we were visited by orioles, rose-breasted grosbeaks and hummingbirds. With flashes of color, and snippets of song coming from the woods, it lifted our spirits.
For that, I can be grateful.
The grandkids often can be a source to prime the pump of gratitude, too.
The trick then is to take those good thoughts, dreams we all still harbor, ideas to better the world around us — whether our yard, community, nation or Earth — and let the energy flow that way.
“Imagine what you want /And get out of the way \ Remember energy follows thought / So be careful what you say,” Willie concludes his excellent song.
Am I making any sense? Willie would agree with my take on his lyrics?
Maybe I’m putting too much into it.
I’ve been thinking about that line “energy follows thought” a lot since I first heard it. That thinking produced energy enough to write these ponderings.
Thanks, Willie.
Think about, will you?
Energy follows thoughts.
Keep it positive, too, please.