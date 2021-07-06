What a great weekend.
After so many months of community gatherings being canceled due to COVID-19, it was great to see the community in celebration.
It may prove to be a great experiment, too, since the pandemic isn’t vanquished; it’s been corralled, but it’s not clear the gate is closed.
Being fully vaccinated, I don’t worry too much about personally getting COVID now.
I know it’s still possible — just as it’s still possible to get the flu after being vaccinated. However, almost all medical experts say the chance of getting deathly ill or worse after vaccination is low.
Like much in life, there’s no guarantee, though.
We are encouraged or required to have car insurance to drive in Michigan, home insurance to get a mortgage and strongly recommended to get health insurance and other kinds of insurances. Getting vaccinated is like getting an insurance policy: maybe you won’t need it, but reduces the risk considerably.
I don’t dwell on COVID much any more. I still pay attention and avoid crowded indoor settings — but I was doing that before COVID just because I’m not that much of a fan of crowded indoor settings anymore.
The generous spacing between booths at the West Shore Art Fair in Rotary Park made what little time I had available to peruse there enjoyable.
We have beaches enough to find a space not too crowded. And Lake Michigan was surprisingly comfortable for swimming this weekend.
Fireworks over Hamlin Lake and the Freedom Festival fireworks in Ludington were both fine shows. Long before COVID, we began seeking out less crowded settings for watching fireworks.
I spent much of the weekend working in the Rotary Club of Ludington’s new elephant ear trailer, so I missed the parade other than hearing horns, sirens and the Scottville Clown Band as it marched by.
It was good to hear the sounds of celebration along Ludington Avenue.
It was impossible to miss the sounds of personal fireworks being shot off all weekend. Many people enjoy personal fireworks.
I did as a kid.
I prefer to leave them to the pros now and figure donating to a community fireworks display is better bang for my buck.
Many others see it differently. It’s legal — to a point. But a degree of consideration would suggest setting them off after 11 p.m. is going to disturb a lot of people.
Third Coast Swing provided musical fireworks on the patio the Lake Michigan beach house at Ludington State Park over the weekend.
Led by Stephen Plummer, joined by his brother Kaedin, violinist Grant Flick and for Saturday’s outing players brought in from outside of the area, the trio definitely was sizzling — appropriate for an evening in which smoke, drifting here from Canadian forest fires far away, cast a haze in the sky through which an orange-turning red sun settled on the horizon.
Awesome Distraction out of Manistee plays at the park amphitheater tonight and Ann Arbor singer-songwriter Kitty Donohoe is at the beach house Saturday.
Both are worth a listen in a great setting.
Speaking of great settings, the redone James Street Plaza is beautiful and functional. It’s a very nice improvement that should be enjoyed for many years to come.
I don’t want to be a downer, but you know with the second week of July upon us, soon stores will be clearing out summer goods and starting back-to-school-sales.
No worry, though. Ignore it and enjoy the fine weeks of summer at hand.
For those of us who live here year-round, these next eight to 10 weeks are among the best of the year.
Get outside and enjoy.
We’ve been cooped up a long time, right?
But be responsible, considerate to others and keep safe.
The Fourth of July weekend got us off on a great start to the sweet weeks of summer, here now.