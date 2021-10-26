Halloween is at hand, as if there aren’t enough frightening matters in the world.
At least Halloween is meant to be fun.
The grandkids have been making costume plans for weeks now. When you were a youth did you look forward to trick-or-treating, costumes and parties?
Do you still today?
Many adults still do. They enjoy donning a costume and a temporary just-for-fun persona. Many still like a good party.
As for trick-or-treating, many enjoy being on the giving end of the treats and seeing the costumes and excitement of the children at their door or alternative activity.
The fuddy-duddy part of me isn’t so keen on dressing up – either in a costume or formal attire – these days.
A good party is still a good thing, but what makes it good for me is likely far tamer than I once would have described. Good people, good conversation, good refreshments all play a role still, but I’m not looking to rock’n’roll all night or party every day anymore. That takes too much effort.
A night of fun as days of darkness descend upon us is a good idea. November often brings darkness, rain and the draining of color from around us before those really short December days arrive.
Our late-to-arrive autumn color season here likely will be gone in a blaze of glory quickly. Leaves are falling while still green or just starting to change. Halloween, however, follows the calendar, so the costumed kids will be on time – although COVID concerns likely will mute the fun a bit again this year for the kids.
No matter how you mark Halloween, be safe.
I’ve bitten my writing tongue a lot this year especially when it comes to politics. Too many lines are drawn in the sand. Too many people think hurling insults at those who think differently is how one wins an argument.
Grandstanding, trigger outrage, pushing buttons and ideological purity over practical governing create an unnecessary and hostile minefield. Real debate, conversation and compromise in the name of getting important matters done is ignored or scorned.
COVID has only made it worse.
Our elected federal representatives and senators are conspicuous by their absence in these parts. Perhaps it’s COVID-related, or perhaps they’re content not to be out facing the questions and comments of an unsettled constituency. I don’t recall a time when visits by U.S. representatives were so infrequent. The far more infrequent visits by sitting U.S. Senators can be described as rare.
We get social media posts rather than real visits. Yes, one can leave a comment but that’s not the same as a face-to-face conversation.
I’m betting big donors still get one-on-one time.
I was glad to see State Sen. Curt VanderWall had a constituent meeting in Scottville recently. I was unable to attend, but the opportunity was there. Those who represent us whether locally, at the state or federal level need to hear directly from us about our concerns, our criticisms and our compliments as warranted. We need to be civil about how we share our thoughts, but share them we should.
There is still good discourse through letters to Readers Forum on this page and it comes from all sides of the political and social spectrums. That’s as it should be. My compliments to David Bossick and his staff for keeping the dialogue flowing.
Comments on political posts on social media too often quickly degenerate into name calling and insults. Perhaps, people take their cues from the loudmouths on cable television commentary shows.
We can do better than our leaders and screaming cable commentators who use fear to warp those who are taken in by the schtick.
They’re too often tricking us rather than treating us.
We need to share treats of wisdom, compassion, caring, listening and trying to understand with fellow citizens.
We need to realize there are malevolent elements in the world wishing to trick us to harm us through spreading and fostering doubts, conspiracies and misinformation.
While none of us will like all the treats handed out – even as a kid, trick-or-treating was followed by sorting out the treats we like and giving, trading or tossing the ones we didn’t – we must be realistic that not everything in government or politics will be to our liking.
Trick or treat?
Each of us decides what we provide.
Choose well.