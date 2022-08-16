I was listening to Billy Strings’ song “Dust in a Baggie” when I began to write this column.
The Michigan native roots and bluegrass music phenom tells a story of a young man’s “life of sin” that leads him “20 long years in prison for dust in a baggie.”
The fantastic frenetic fretwork on guitar, banjo and mandolin drive the song at pedal-to-the-metal urgency.
As I listened, I thought, it could be interesting to put the life and crimes, I mean times, of Donald Trump sung by the former president to the music of the young Grammy-winning star who once played The Mitten in downtown Ludington and the summer series at Ludington State Park.
Billy Strings immerses himself in music with passion and abandon. Trump immerses himself is misdirection, outright lies and a disregard for truth and law. The mix might turn the musical world of Outlaw Country on its end.
In “Trust in a Baggie,” Trump fans could interpret the song as he’s being persecuted for being truthful and trustworthy. Trump critics could view it as Trump’s heading to prison for having abused the trust in his presidential baggie instead of handling it properly.
Before I go too far (it’s too late), I will drop this image of Billy Strings-Donald Trump duet, with apologies to anyone offended by it.
Our nation is so ripped apart over the former president — some see him as a saint; others as Satan — how one views Trump colors whatever information they learn about his deeds or alleged misdeeds. One can consume news produced to fit their views. Politicians increasingly prove short on values and meaningful principles but high on partisanship knowing they can speak to part of the public, ignoring those who differ from them.
Trump has made himself a victim in the eyes of his supporters despite actions that once would have prompted bipartisan scorn: doing nothing as rioters battled Capitol police to break into the Capitol; wrongly trying to prevent a lawfully-elected incoming president from taking office by demanding minions such as Mis-Representative Jack Bergman, who nominally serves northern Mason County, try to void Michigan’s electoral ballots.
Perhaps most dangerously, Trump acts like a Mafia boss demanding his way or threatening retribution when he does not get it.
It’s a sad day when the FBI searches a former president’s home to retrieve documents deemed classified that should have remained in the government’s control. No one should be cheered by that.
Nor should threats of violence and misplaced cries of Nazi-ism be directed at the federal law enforcement agents doing their job based on a judicial-approved search warrant.
How former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mishandled emails on her server was inept and wrong. Donald Trump’s removing documents he wasn’t entitled to take, including allegedly classified documents stored in an unsecured basement at his Florida resort home, is at least equally as wrong as what Hillary did.
Why can’t his backers, who screamed for years for Hillary to be locked up for her poor judgment concerning the server and missing emails, admit Trump is wrong, too?
Until we can acknowledge those we support err and call them out when they do so, we won’t move beyond political bickering to find answers to problems more important than laying blame and attacking the other side.
Something is wrong when a very conservative Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is likely to lose office in a primary election for putting country before political affiliation.
Likewise, something is very wrong when a misguided Democratic National Committee buys ads in a Republican primary to back a far-right opponent to a more moderate Republican (Peter Meijer) who had made a principled stand in the hopes the other candidate might be a less formidable opponent in the general elections. Stupid move and contrary to good government.
I’m not a Trump fan. Surprised? I didn’t think so. I wish for the good of the nation that he’d go quietly and play golf where he could change rules on his courses so he always wins without putting the nation at risk of losing what made it unique: a long history of peaceful transfers of power.
Whether it’s Donald Trump or Joe Biden, abuse of power, deceit and other failures of leadership should be called out by backers as well as opponents.
Can we do that?
Our nation needs us to.