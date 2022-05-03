Fractured thoughts on a May morning:
LEAKS AND THE SUPREME COURT
The leaked supposed draft of a pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling about Roe v. Wade, is unsettling.
No one should want any court or court worker leaking documents before a ruling. Done properly, judicial review should be apolitical and based on seeking facts to determine a ruling based on law – not public opinion.
Secondly, as I’ve noted before, actions of both political parties towards court nominees are troubling. Especially the unprecedented moves by Sen. Mitch McConnell that prevented President Obama from having his U.S. Supreme Court nominee even getting a hearing. McConnell claimed since it was Obama’s last year in office the next president should do the appointing. A few years later, he flip-flopped that reasoning to fast-track a Trump nominee as Trump was facing the boot. That sheer hypocritical and crassly political move harmed my faith that the Supreme Court would be able to act above politics. In essence, McConnell packed the Supreme Court to match his views based on politics rather than voting to confirm or deny the President’s pick based on merit.
The justices approved by the McConnell Senate had signaled pre-judging abortion cases even as they denied they would pre-judge a case. If the supposed leaked ruling is accurate and plays out, the outcome is hardly surprising. Based on Supreme Court appointments, it would be a surprising if it wasn’t overturned.
Nothing will be settled, though. Different states will end up with different laws. The political abortion battles will continue. So will attempts to further politicize courts at all levels. Justice will become less blind.
PUTIN THE BUTCHER
Vladimir Putin’s unholy war against independent Ukraine continues. Ukrainians have proven resilient strengthened by their desire not to be made serfs of this modern butcher.
This Mother’s Day, will Putin think about his mother? Will he think about the tens of thousands of mothers in Ukraine and Russia whose lives he is destroying by killing so many innocent people and leading to the death of soldiers on either side?
Likely not. Humans have a great ability to compartmentalize and see things in ways that forgive themselves for pain they cause others. There should be a special place in Hell for the Vladimir Putins of the world who care so little for their fellow humans.
MORELS
On a lighter side – is this enough of a transition? – May means morel mushroom season in Michigan. Despite lingering cold, morels are being found. So are ticks, unfortunately.
For those who enjoy a foray in the Michigan woods searching for this first fruit of the season, happy hunting. Enjoy the rewards beyond whatever morels you may find.
MAY TRADITIONS
May also brings graduation season, wedding season and the resumption of the Michigan tradition of “going up north” to cabins and vacation spots. We opened our Upper Peninsula place north of Paradise this past weekend. I had to dig out old road-plowed snow plugging the end of the driveway to get in Friday. Remnant drifts, some several feet deep, still loomed in the yard, a reminder of heavy winter still melting away in the UP.
Great Lakes beaches are broader so far this year.
MOM POWER
Monday morning, before returning to Ludington, I enjoyed a cup of coffee at the beach. Fog, mist and clouds obscured the sun. Fresh tracks from most likely a fox, betrayed an overnight. Ripples on shallow water on the sandbars alerted me a small seiche pushing water in towards shore.
Like life, little is perfectly still and unchanged. Forces push on us whether we see them or not.
One such force – a mother’s guidance — can be persistent in shaping us even when we are not aware of it being applied. Other times, the force might come at us like a gale.
Even gentle pressure can move a lake as big as Superior. Likewise, even a mother’s gentle pressure can shape an individual.
My mom and mother-in-law both were saints on earth, with great capacity for patience, forgiveness, for sharing good. They raised their children using a mix of rules, understanding, love, cajoling, discipline and cheer.
Like many, I was lucky in that.
Not all are.
To the mothers out there – each unique, each special to someone in some or many ways, I wish you a most happy Mothers’ Day.