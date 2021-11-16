When I opened the bedroom door to say good morning to youngest granddaughter Meara Sunday at her family home in Flushing, she turned from looking out her window to greet me. With face glowing far brighter than the dreary morning outside, she gleefully said, “It’s snowing.”
Surely, children can bring joy.
My first thoughts upon seeing the snow, was to hope roads weren’t bad for the drive back to Ludington later in the day. I’ve experienced many early season, first snow drives on the interstate. They can be stressful as motorists try to remember winter driving skills not used for months.
Meara, who turned four Monday, worried not a whit about driving conditions. The falling snowflakes enchanted her with visions of play in the snow.
Alas, the snow didn’t accumulate much — good for our drive — but not for Meara’s hopes for outdoor play.
In the coming weeks, serious snow likely will fall, though.
The winter haters will howl, sometimes more keenly than the wind.
A desire for endless summer prompts snowbirds to flock south. For many unable to join that migration, winter is something to endure. Snow should fall on Dec. 24, stick around Christmas day, then melt by the next morning, some proclaim.
That’s not a Michigan winter, though.
Brenda and I experienced our first snow of this season in the Upper Peninsula on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, while winterizing the cottage.
I shoveled a couple inches of snow off the removable deck over the wellhouse to get to the pump to drain it before frigid cold arrives.
The sun was shining and patchwork remnants of brilliant fall color brightened the scene. I fashioned a small snowman out of slushy snowballs for the porch and stuck a red maple leaf in its head for a hat. I love when the first snow overlaps with the fall color season. If only the color would stick around all winter to provide more visual cheer.
Alas, that doesn’t happen.
Sunday, we traveled home via Grand Rapids to see two other grandchildren (and their parents, of course!). The grandkids had video-chatted with us Friday night. They were excited: snow was falling and sticking in their yard, enough to make a full-sized snowman with fallen yellow and golden-hued leaves rolled in with the snow.
Instead of dread or worries, they too saw magic and potential fun.
We’d all profit by drinking a draught of that childlike enthusiasm from our own emotional well. Maybe the long sought-after fountain of youth is to approach life with childlike wonder and joy.
Adults “know better.” We know snow might mean slippery roads, shoveling and wet feet.
Kids see sledding and sliding, building forts or snowmen, playful snowball fights followed, once back inside, by hot chocolate.
I spend a lot of time outdoors all year. The cold, damp early snows of fall feel colder than they once did. Throbbing arthritic-tinged fingers can more accurately predict raw, wet days than media weather forecasts, I’ve learned.
I’ve also learned to enjoy these grandchildren in their youth while they still ask grandpa to play with them outside, whatever the weather.
As they grow up, other interests and time with friends will occupy more of their time. That’s as it should be.
For now, I can get more out of simple backyard escapades with them than they do, even when their play leaves them tuckered out at day’s end. Sharing in their excitement of a first snow, of a watching a tossed stick float along in a backyard creek’s current, or joining in a silly game in the yard rekindles a youthful joy in me, too.
Meara’s bright face as she proclaimed “it’s snowing” brightened my day. The joy in her voice and the wonder lighting up her face drove the morning cold away.