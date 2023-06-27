Music can be magic.
It can bring joy.
It can soothe.
It can excite.
It can unite.
Music can touch our souls.
We’re blessed with a lot of live music to enjoy, much of it free, or for a goodwill offering.
In the past week, I’ve taken in four programs: 80 Cows and Third Coast Swing at Ludington State Park on different nights, a bit of John Merchant’s Zip City Saturday at the Blessing of the Boats, and then the “Let Freedom Ring” patriotic concert Sunday at the United Methodist Church of Ludington.
I’ve missed several others that I would have enjoyed.
Each of the shows mentioned, represent different styles of music. As I’ve aged, I’ve broke free of listening only to popular, hit music. There’s so much more to take in, too.
As diverse as the four programs were — folk-rock-American, jazz, classic rock and American choral music and marches — they shared a common trait.
Those listening became one with the music, found joy, smiled and nodded their heads or tapped their toes in unison, whether they realized it or not.
This Fourth of July we celebrate the birth of our nation. Like music, the United States represents a mash-up of styles. Sometimes we’re discordant. Sometimes we sing in harmony, or at least in tune.
The promises of this nation — freedom for all, equality for all, a chance to pursue happiness for all, to practice or not practice the faith of our choice, to have the government serve us as opposed to being lorded over by a despotic government — are music to civilized ears.
Like performing music, properly exercising rights and responsibilities of citizenship takes practice, patience, persistence and a willingness to listen to those around us and consider their voices so we can meld into a unified sound, even if parts are distinct. It takes a willingness to take the lead or let others take their turn.
In my younger days, I liked the power rock of my Detroit hometown: the MC5, the Stooges, Bob Seger System, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, and a host of other groups that pushed the boundaries of rock. I still like some of it a lot, and all of them at times.
It was an encouraging, encompassing music scene. Groups tried out many sounds: prog-rock, jazz-rock, folk-rock; symphonic rock, blues rock, country rock and who knows what else.
Those sometimes successful, sometimes not-so-successful ventures introduced me to the orchestral music, jazz, blues, folk, country, bluegrass, soul, R&B, funk and a smorgasbord of styles as diverse as the people and regions of this nation.
Music synthesizes different styles introducing and intermixing the sounds of different regions to broader audiences.
A common factor this weekend, was the joy of music shared in public by skilled musicians with positive outlooks, positive messages and audiences willing to listen in the spirit being offered.
Mike Lenich of 80 Cows said of the Youngblood’s signature song, “Get Together,” each of us chooses love or fear:
“Love is but a song we sing
Fear’s the way we die
You can make the mountains ring
Or make the angels cry
Though the bird is on the wing
And you may not know why
“Come on people now
Smile on your brother
Everybody get together
Try to love one another right now “
Lenich and bandmates Deb Chase and Dan Mahinski choose to make music with a positive message. The crowd enjoyed it, leaving feeling more positive for the experience.
John Merchant and Zip City’s music made people feel good: John Fogarty, early rock songs, and at the request of one attendee, Johnny Cash. It was upbeat, spirited and the set’s enthusiasm spread to the crowd.
Third Coast Swing brought American jazz classics to the woods of the park, again with enthusiasm, style and grace ending with a Stevie Wonder anthem to the beauty of a new infant: “Isn’t She Lovely.”
Sunday evening’s music at Ludington UMC featured a mass choir of people from the community singing songs that unite us. It was powerful.
Mixing songs all Americans know – The Star-Spangled Banner, Battle Hymn of the Republic, God Bless America – with a few twists, soaring vocals, joy and solemness as appropriate, the sanctuary rocked in praise of our nation, those who defended it and its promise to let freedom ring.
The United States of America is like music: 50 different states, each with a voice of its own making, perhaps reflecting a regional flair or an ethnic population. Some are urban sounds, some are folksy, laid-back ones.
Each of us is different, yet we are part of the composition that is called the USA.
Let’s celebrate our uniqueness and that of our neighbors and fellow citizens and this more perfect union.
We can rock. We can have soul. We can rap. We can fiddle, jig, be in a chorus or soar on a solo. We can drum. We can flute. We can direct. We can accompany. We can write. We can cover. We can sing. We can listen.
Together, we can make an American song that gives voice to the many and joy to all who hear.
Let’s make it positive, like Mike Lenich and 80 Cows would want choosing love, not fear.
Let’s make it enthusiastic and enjoyable like Third Coast Swing and John Merchant and Zip City.
Let’s raise the roof as Americans willing to sing together, like the choir at the patriotic concert.
With practice and heart, we can do it.
On the count of four — July 4 — let’s begin again.
Happy birthday America.