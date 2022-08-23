Change.
It can be as difficult to accept as it is to avoid.
Change is inevitable.
Change is constant.
Change is as irritating as pennies in your pocket.
And as incremental.
One or two pennies can be inconsequential and easily ignored. Accumulating thousands of pennies can have benefits and downsides.
While looking at a photo of Lake Superior’s Whitefish Point light tower gleaming in early morning light, a long-time resident of the Upper Peninsula this week blurted to me, “I hate that place.”
Her comment took me aback. I love Whitefish Point and the photo showed the tower in beautiful light.
What she really hated, was not the place, but that changes in the past few decades have turned a once little visited place into a destination enjoyed by thousands of people a day in summer and hundreds of people daily even in mid-winter.
Circumstances — some tragic (a history of shipwrecks off its shores including of the Edmund Fitzgerald in 1975), some enterprising (creation of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in the former U.S. Coast Guard facility and the haunting Gordon Lightfoot song, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,”) captured people’s imagination. So did the “Yooperlite” craze over long-ignored sodalite-infused beach stones that are fluorescent under ultraviolet light. A once lonely and desolate place is now a desirable vacation stop day and night.
On the plus side, the change created jobs for the economically challenged area. Another plus, the Shipwreck Museum preserves and shares a rich maritime history, much as Port of Ludington Maritime Museum does here in Ludington.
The museum and the Yooperlite craze introduced a sometimes harsh and unforgiving beach to people who otherwise never would have visited it.
Change.
It is multifaceted.
The new Stix in Hamlin Township is a fabulous place. Many enjoy its outside beer garden with weekend music.
Some neighbors, whose homes in the woods long quiet except for road noise, have had that quiet disrupted.
Change often brings unintended consequences and conflict. It’s understandable that some who live nearby don’t like their quiet disturbed. They’re not being selfish or mean looking out for their peace of mind and personal interests.
Dr. Andrew Riemer who transformed Stix into an entertainment spot appears to be trying to make changes to address the complaints while maintaining the new atmosphere.
As is often the case, this change is complicated. There’s no complete turning back. The new Stix isn’t the old Stix. Things have moved on.
Consider the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness. At less than 4,000 acres, this Manistee National Forest area is a gem in our backyard. That gem has been discovered. The wilderness area on summer weekends draws far more people than parking was designed to accommodate. A Friends of Nordhouse Dunes group formed several years ago to help the Forest Service educate people about proper use and etiquette of using a wilderness so as to keep it as pristine and wild as possible and to repair and prevent damage from overuse.
People are elements of change good, bad or indifferent. Either by creating the change or by using something because of a change people fuel change.
Just like a penny, change can have good side and a bad side. The more pennies, the greater the change. Whether it is good or bad might depend upon your view of the side being shown.
In part, that’s why there are rules. Many people –including me – at times chafe at being told they can’t do something they wish to do in the they wish to do it because it is against the rules.
Not all rules are good. Not all rules are bad.
Finding proper balance is essential.
Whitefish Point, Stix and the Nordhouse Wilderness all represent change. Each will continue to change and evolve. That’s the nature of life.
Recently, I picked up a stone from a beach near Whitefish Point that had been tumbled in the lake for eons. In recent years it rested between dunes where wind-blown sand polished one side to smooth, semi-gloss surface slowly and surely.
The stone could have easily been crushed into smaller, sharp fragments by someone with a hammer or a large rock.
Nevertheless, the stone successfully weathered the changes buffeting it, being changed in the process.
May we all weather the changes around us as well – to become polished instead of fragmented, sharp and divided.
Change. It’s coming. We won’t be spared from it.