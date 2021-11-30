The Thanksgiving turkey has been reduced to soup stock and bare boiled bones — the latter like the Detroit Lions’ 2021 season.
Black Friday is history.
Small Business Saturday has come and gone.
Cyber Monday offers are headed to the delete bin.
Giving Tuesday will have passed by the time you read this.
My email inbox remains choked with unopened offers and reminders about each of the aforementioned days.
Capitalism and consumerism conspire in continuous chorus cajoling consumers to carve into our cash or credit “for Christmas.”
That’s how we roll.
Network news push Black Friday and Cyber Monday as if the nation’s well-being is in peril if consumers don’t spend more than in previous years.
Black Friday retail sales were off 28 percent compared to a year ago. Maybe COVID-19 concerns, changing habits or hype over possible shortages scared people into early purchasing. Cyber Monday fared better
Plenty of people start shopping for Christmas early. Others wait.
With Thanksgiving passed, snow on the ground and Advent here, I’m now thinking about Christmas. One acquaintance celebrated his family’s Christmas Saturday.
Families gather when they can.
For those still shopping, please look at what your community merchants, artists and craftspeople have to offer.
Look to local stores, eateries, night spots, service providers, entertainment venues from bowling to theater, local musicians, artists, writers and so much more that can provide you a gift or gift certificate for presents from our community.
Book Mark, for instance, sells works by many local authors as well as regional and Michigan authors in addition to the more-widely available national best sellers.
Owners Bob and Carole Kosanovich — who also own Nautical Yarn and thus sell yarns of both the literary and thread kinds — stock local work.
The community is better for it. On Saturday, Dec. 11 they plan to bring in local authors and a few artists to sell work direct to customers.
A percentage of the proceeds will be given to a local charity. Take a look — and try a coffee or latte while you’re at it.
Ludington Area Center for the Arts “Art of Giving” Holiday Market, running through Dec. 17, offers displays from more than two dozen local artists filling exhibition hall.
It’s one of those win-win-wins you hear about. Purchases support the local artists, LACA and you can give a truly unique gift reflective of our community.
We live in a beautiful area and much of the work offered draws inspiration from or celebrates that beauty around us.
Why not share that this Christmas?
Over the years we’ve given local gifts as diverse as Andrulis Farmers Cheese to Starving Artist and Ludington Bay bling and brews and from photography books by Todd and Brad Reed to Dave Dister’s “Birds of Mason County.”
Treats and gifts from Orchard Market, the Jam Farm, Evergreen Natural Foods Market, local wineries and craftspeople find their way into gift bags given to family members all over the state and beyond.
They were received with appreciation and interest piqued about what our long-adopted hometown has to offer.
Some years I’ve waited until Christmas Eve to purchase a few gifts.
I like sauntering through downtown Ludington seeking something for my wife or kids when Christmas cheer truly is in the air.
Whether it was Provisions, Evergreen or Mariellen’s Hallmark or any number of former stores whose owners retired or left business, I’ve enjoyed the experience of what often is quiet shopping with local people who often added extra touches or took real interest in helping me find that “right” gift.
This year, the national media daily pummel us with stories about inflation, supply chain issues and shortages stoking worry and urging us not to wait, to buy now, to be in a hurry to get what we want in case what we want isn’t there later.
Hogwash.
We truly live in a land of plenty.
We’re spoiled. Please have the flexibility to choose something else if this year’s “must-have” gift is sold out.
Look local. Support local. You might have to think through what item would be special to that person you are giving it to, but isn’t that more meaningful and rewarding than buying this year’s flash-in-the-pan item?
Share your community this Christmas.
It might just be the gift that stands out — even as it builds community instead of Jeff Bezos’ fortune.