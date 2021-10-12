“We can do better.”
That was the message from Tahquamenon Falls State Park Monday of a social media post of a photograph of a ranger holding a five-gallon bucket of trash picked up in Michigan’s second largest state park.
“We can do better.”
We can.
Each piece of litter might have a unique story of how it came to rest on the grounds but the result was the same: tarnishing a shared gem enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people each year, especially in fall.
“We can do better.”
We must.
I like the tone of the message. It doesn’t point fingers.
It has elements of condemnation — littering is bad — and optimism in a way that makes it hard to say someone else has to do better because the “we” brings each of us into the equation.
Someone more patient and compassionate than I wrote those four words: “We can do better.”
I might have muttered something less constructive instead.
A few days before while photographing a small brook feeding the Tahquamenon River at the Lower Falls, I scrambled through brush to a vantage on the brook’s bank. There I found an empty whiskey bottle. My first words weren’t “We can do better.” It was a coarser observation to the effect of what kind of pig did this?
Often, I pick up such litter and pack it out with me when I find it. On this day, I didn’t and immediately felt guilty about it. I had a reason not to: I only had my camera backpack and it contained gear I didn’t want to get wet or dirty with the discarded bottle.
I can do better. I should have carried a paper or plastic bag in the pack for such finds.
Cursing someone else does no good; picking up litter when you find it does.
Yes, we can do better.
The same is true in many areas of life. It’s especially true in public areas of discourse and how we treat one another especially those who differ in views, outlooks, or opinions. We must keep listening to one another.
“We can do better.”
At least, we should try.
FALL COLOR REPORT
Peak fall color is still to come this year in much of Michigan. Time remains to catch colorful scenes in the coming days at many places.
Fall color has been peaking in the uplands of the Upper Peninsula and in the Gaylord area.
In the eastern UP where I spent much of the past week, peak color could arrive this weekend. Much of the forests showed color, but some areas were still green. Here in Ludington, it’s at least a week away.
People streamed north into the UP Saturday along M-123 heading towards Tahquamenon Falls. I was among the light traffic trickling south away from the waterfalls, the color and weekend crowds.
Tahquamenon Falls State Park’s comprises 59,000 acres, yet most visitors only trod the paths to the two falls — and then to the gift shops and eateries. After a lifetime of visiting, hiking, skiing, canoeing and kayaking at Tahquamenon Falls State Park, I have seen relatively little what it offers. While the falls are the draw, the rest of the park is a jewel, too.
We’re a list-oriented society. We like to check things off, whether the subject is chores, lighthouses, waterfalls or other “must-see” attractions. Many of the people I talked to at Tahquamenon Falls were on color tours cramming in as many waterfalls as they could in whatever time they allotted to their travels.
I understand that. Brenda and I tried such a trip a couple years ago. But my insistence on finding different vantage points for photos slowed us down so we only got to a few of the waterfalls we intended to see.
However, in spending time at fewer falls, we experienced them more fully, too. That has its own rewards.
No matter which approach you choose, enjoy the fall show.
And be kind to others on the trail, and the trail itself.
We can do better.