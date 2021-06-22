The return of live music, events and outdoor concerts is to be celebrated.
The pandemic that squelched so much these past 15-16 months took a toll beyond the death and sick counts.
It hurt the bottom line of businesses, government, artists, musicians and nonprofits.
Among many other negative effects, too often it sucked essential joy out of everyday life.
So, the return of outdoor concerts will be a welcome tonic.
Movies in the park return this week, too. And West Shore Bank’s popular Rhythm & Dunes concerts are a go again this summer. Art fairs are back and so is the Freedom Festival parade and fireworks. And there’s a lot more happening, not mentioned here.
It feels good, doesn’t it?
And fans of the iconic Scottville Clown Band will be glad to see them on parade routes and park stages again this summer. The Big Noise is back.
Tonight, both the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the Friends of Ludington State Park open their respective summer concert series, LACA at Waterfront Park with Wendell Harrison’s mix of jazz, blues, funk and soul and FLSP and Ludington State Park with U.K.-born, Colorado-based folk musician Rupert Wates in his area debut on the Lake Michigan Beach House patio. Both settings are spectacular.
It’s too bad the concerts are on the same night at the same time; I would like to be at both. The LACA concerts go an hour longer than the ones at the park, so maybe I will catch both.
Having a choice is a great “problem” after a year with outdoor music series mostly canceled in the region.
The Rhythm & Dunes tribute bands always draw a crowd and a party-like atmosphere at the waterfront. These smaller series offer a different musical experience.
In the case of the FLSP/Ludington State Park series, many intimate singer-songwriters including home-grown Chloe Kimes, local acts such as Road Less Traveled and Mike Lenich are mixed with regional acts such as Great Lakes troubadour Lee Murdock, Ann Arbor-based Kitty Donohue, and Chicago-area folk singer Mark Dvorack. Adding musical spice are groups like Awesome Distraction, Third Coast Swing and Salt City Dixie Band. Special family-friendly events include the popular live birds of prey and Michigan reptiles and amphibian programs.
LACA’s series is the Ludington weekly stop of Tim Scully’s World Class Jazz Production that brings the talented ensembles and musicians on weekly mini-tours with concerts six nights in six different venues around West Michigan.
The weekly tour begins Tuesday in Manistee.
Ludington is the Wednesday night stop. Thursday is Cadillac. Friday is Reed City. Baldwin is Saturday. The week’s run concludes Sunday nights on the patio of Gull Landing in Pentwater. The musicians are always remarkable.
I’ve been a fan of outdoor concerts since my high-school days attending rock, jazz and blues acts in parks in Detroit and Ann Arbor. Being an outdoors kind of person, I enjoy the natural settings. They tease out something different from musicians who often play in crowded indoor settings that are enjoyable, too, in a different way.
Free concerts in parks, of course, are not free. In most cases buckets are passed to collect donations. The acts deservedly get paid and the organizations sponsoring concerts need the support of those enjoying the concerts to keep the music coming. So, please carry a bit of cash to toss in the bucket or make a donation some other way to the organizations to support these events so they can continue in years to come.
By all means, come out and listen to the music. All are fine social events with the chance to catch up with friends and meet new people while enjoying some of the area’s fine outdoor venues.
The beat goes on ….
And I’m glad it does.
My wife and I watched grandkids this past week. Sorry if we missed other responsibilities. We had a great time with the little ones who renewed some of the youthfulness in us. Whether it was a trip to the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, a walk to the Ludington North Breakwater Light, beach time, a trip to a playground or just hanging out in the backyard or house playing, reading or talking, the little ones can tire one out physically while recharging you in so many other ways. Their visits truly make for a grand time.
And, yes, for anybody wondering, I did succeed in jumping in the lake before my birthday passed, meeting my challenge explained last week to prove I’m not yet getting old.