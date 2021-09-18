I got hooked on fishing from a kayak more than a decade ago.
My wife and I were paddling across a lake in Ontario’s Obatanga Provincial Park exploring. I trolled a lure to see what might happen.
A hefty northern pike smacked the spoon. After a short feisty fight, I released the fish at the side of the kayak. Fishing from a kayak never released me.
Likely I started carrying a small digital camera on such kayak outings that same trip. Over the ensuing years I have taken hundreds, maybe thousands, of such trips packing fishing and photography gear.
I love the closeness to the water when bringing a bass to the boat and being bass baptized by the splash it makes as its leaps next to me. I enjoy when a bigger fish tows the kayak for a while. And I appreciate the craft’s ability to sneak into weedy areas or through wild rice beds to find little fished areas of sometimes heavily fished lakes.
I like to photograph as I go for similar reasons of a close-to-the-water perspective and being able to get into areas other photographers don’t frequent. What I do might be called photografishing or fishography – a hybrid pursuit that might leave purists of either shaking their heads.
So be it.
In recent years I’ve worked more diligently at the photography portion of the hybrid. I’ve been rewarded for that effort. If fishing is sometimes measured by the quality of the fish caught, other times by the quantity and yet others just by the experience, I’ve had more success with the photography than with fishing this past year.
The photos shared here are some of my “trophies” mostly from this summer. I will mount some on my walls and I am happy to recount the experience of the catch to any silly enough to ask me to.
I photographed along a small Upper Peninsula river near our Lake Superior cottage fairly often this summer. Often, I’m up before dawn to paddle to the mouth of the river in early morning calm and light seeking a family of eagles that I have been observing for several years.
A few years ago the adult pair abandoned a remote nest that was some 20 minutes paddling upstream from the mouth for a newer nest where the river broadens into a pond at the mouth. It’s similar to the Big Sable River outlet to Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park.
This year, the pair successfully raised two offspring. I watched the young from when they first were peeking out of the nest, through brancher stage when they perch on limbs next to the nest but are unable to fly, and later in summer when they, too, took flight.
On most mornings, an adult perches on a piling in the lake in front of the rivermouth. There, it scans the expanse of Whitefish Bay. There is no sneaking up on it. Early on it would fly when I was way out of photography range. A summer of kayakers – many others have discovered the nest and many kayakers paddle by it – has made the eagles more comfortable with kayaks. I find if I get in position in a favorable wind and let the wind push me towards the perch, the eagle lets me get closer. It seems the less motion I make when preparing to take a picture, the more at ease the eagle is with me. The same is true for other wildlife.
I carry my camera in a dry bag, pulling it out when I near where I want to shoot. I purchased a refurbished Nikon D7500 for kayak photography in part because the thought of accidentally dropping my more expansive camera body into the drink worried me. I’ve found it best to get the camera and lens of choice out long before I reach the eagles or other wildlife I hope to photograph.
When photographing eagles, birds and other wildlife, I mount a 150-600 mm zoom lens before I reach where I expect to find my subjects. I lay the camera and lens hanging from my neck onto my lap. The lens pokes into the open dry bag to keep it dry from drops falling off the paddles as I move into position. I shoot manual, so I pick my settings before moving in, too, adjusting as needed when I shoot.
For wildlife from the kayak, I generally use an ISO setting of 1600 or with a shutter speed of 1/1600 of a second or faster. The fast shutter speed reduces shake and freezes action — an issue when bobbing in even small waves — and because birds and wildlife can move quickly. I also bring a 24-120 mid-range zoom along for shooting scenery.
As noted, like a hunter, I minimize motion, stay quiet and melt into the scenery as much as possible.
I start shooting as I approach, slowly raising the camera to minimize motion. I try to focus on eyes when possible. If the eye of a bird or a bear or a bug is sharp, generally the image has a chance to have impact. After a few shots, I float in closer pushed by wind or current. Sometimes the eagles let me pass under the nest without moving. Other times, they fly before I can raise the camera. I’m sure gun hunters experience similar response when hunting game or waterfowl.
I captured the image of the eagle with raised feathers drying as I floated around a river bend knowing the adults had perched there the evening before. When my brother and I floated by them during the evening in drizzle and light too low for photography the perched pair didn’t budge.
In the morning, I returned, ready to shoot and was rewarded.
The image of the bear swimming was taken upstream on the same river in a flooded area where I had photographed a moose browsing in the water a couple years previously. It was the only time I’ve seen a moose there. For some reason I set out confident that morning that I was going to photograph a moose or a bear. I remember telling myself I was going to have doubleheader — photograph a moose and a bear on the outing. You have to have goals — and dreams.
Well, I came upon the bear swimming with surprising speed across the flooding as I rounded a peninsula. I saw its wake first in the distance. Initially, I thought I was seeing a moose until I realized antlers weren’t bobbing out of the water, round, black ears were. This is the only time I have encountered a bear swimming and the first time in decades I had seen one along the shoreline of this river. I ducked behind a small island of brush, got the camera out and ready before paddling towards the place it looked like the bear was swimming to. I didn’t paddle directly at it; rather I angled towards its destination. The bear never changed its direction. I was able to watch and photograph it from a safe for each of us distance for several or more minutes.
I was elated.
I also had been trolling a weedless Johnson’s Silver Minnow as I paddled. The fishing rod was in a holder behind me. I thought it odd I hadn’t had a strike from at least a small northern pike, so I checked my rod. The lure was dangling from its tip. I had forgotten to drop it back in the water after first seeing the bear.
Multi-tasking has its limits, I guess.