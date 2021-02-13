How do you define Valentine’s Day?
This popular holiday, also known as St. Valentine’s Day, is marketed as the day people express affection for one another with cards and gifts.
Sweet enough.
Big money maker, too.
According to statista.com, 2021 Valentine’s Day expenditures are expected to reach $22 billion, a 6 percent increase since 2019.
That’s a lot of hearts & flowers cha ching.
But as Lisa Bitel says in her 2018 conversation.com article, “The ‘real’ St. Valentine was no patron of love.”
Valentine’s Day history is full of tales of ancient Roman pagan rituals, Christian persecution, martyrdom of saints and other less-than-romantic gestures I won’t share here because they’re kind of a romantic buzzkill.
Let’s stick to the Americanized version that highlights sweet treats, fragrant posies and Hallmark greetings.
Which leads to my second question.
How do you define love?
Is it something shared between lovers, good friends, pet owners or parents and adorable kids?
This is our first Valentine’s Day after an extremely divisive time in our nation’s history, when love seems to have taken a backseat to discourse.
But has it really?
In the midst of much negative rhetoric and bad behavior, we’ve witnessed several heartwarming stories of community heroes guided by heart, including some amazing youth.
Models for us all.
Maybe it’s time for a Valentine’s Day reboot. What if we redefine how we celebrate?
Ultimately, love is more than just romance.
Is it love felt during a first romantic smooch, or when you give your newborn son a gentle kiss?
Is love defined by sunsets with family on summer nights, or on wooded-trail hikes where unexpected golden light illuminates the trees? Is love a rescued puppy taking its first hike with you?
Is that love proud parents feel watching their children graduate college and prepare to take on the world? Is that love in the precious interactions between grandparents and beloved grandchildren that can do no wrong?
Or, in that moment your hometown team grabs a long-awaited state football title during a deadly pandemic, or when contributions to local food banks exceed all expectations?
Is love defined by charming interactions between hospital therapy dogs and children fighting cancer? Or, when someone finally takes action to contribute to a coat drive so that others can stay warm, too?
Is it love when a mother places flowers at the gravesite of her only son, a healing gesture that reminds her that unconditional love for a child never dies?
There’s hope in loving actions taken during tough times. Says lots about who we are, too.
Is it love we feel watching spring flowers reveal their full splendor, or when we hear endangered bumble bees buzzing around those same flowers?
Is it love when peers salute a police officer lying in state after he’s died bravely, senselessly in the line of duty?
Or, when someone struggling with addiction finds someone willing to walk the dicey recovery path alongside him, and someone else grants forgiveness to another for the seemingly unforgiveable?
Is it love when two pairs of open hands meld together on frosty glass of senior citizen housing because a pandemic prevents family from breathing the same air indoors?
Is it love when an exhausted nurse or doctor holds an iPad and a patient’s hand so grieving family members can share final goodbyes?
Is it love when we bow our head in prayer for healing for a family, friend, or for ourselves?
Is it love when I put on a mask to help protect you, too?
Not a hoax.
Is it love when we smell lilacs and fudge on Mackinac Island and hear the horse’s clip-clop cadence, the first seasonal honk on the S.S. Badger, or that first bite of a DQ Dilly Bar after an especially long winter?
Is it love when the judge seals the adoption of a young child finally realizing the priceless gift of family?
Or, when the mother of a child with autism goes the exhausting extra mile to help her child make gains when in-person schooling is on hold?
Does love challenge us to better care for one another, and in so doing make us better humans?
I think our definition of love may be far too limiting, including on Valentine’s Day.
Love is magnified or diminished by our daily choices, including our words, how we interact with others, and what we stand for.
Love is the ultimate healer.
As it currently stands, not everyone feels included in Valentine’s Day. It can be costly, emotionally painful to some, and often sets people up for impossible relationship expectations that may or may not be met.
What if we celebrated familiar rituals and included opportunities to give back to our community, allowing anyone to be included in the day’s celebration?
Perhaps Valentine’s Day could become a day of national volunteerism, helping further heal our country, efforts fueled by businesses getting rich off romance.
Would the world be better for this change?
Would we?
Food for holiday thought.
On this annual day of love, my sincere hope is that your flowers are fresh, your candy is sweet, your beer is cold, and your choice of dinner out is safe.
If you are single, widowed, divorced or feeling sad may you find joy in taking action to improve the lives of others. Buy your own flowers and candy, too.
In short, embrace the day and spread love whenever you can. Buy flowers for an elderly neighbor. Leave your postal worker candy and a valentine in the mailbox. Purchase someone’s morning coffee.
Spend quality time with your children. Break bread together. Tell them you love them often. Teach them to give back, embrace diversity, and be kind.
Simply acts of kindness and love can spark valuable change for a wounded world.
To quote the Beatles—
“All you need is love...”
You can still give thanks for a good box of chocolates, a few red roses, and someone to share them with, too.
Happy Day of Love 2021—redefined