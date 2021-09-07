MUSKEGON — Tiler Marrison was in goal on Tuesday for the Ludington Orioles boys soccer team and secured the shutout against Muskegon Catholic in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest, 8-0.
Ludington’s eight goals were scored by Yebe Boerema and Connor Wendt each with two while Mason Verstrat, Ryan Millspaugh, Bradley Paul and Nate Wagner each netted one.
Assists for the Orioles were recorded by Wagner, Wendt, Bryce Billings, Verstrat and Ultan Ryan.
“Our bench played great for us tonight,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “They scored five of our eight goals. They came in and just gave us the energy and the spark that we were lacking a little bit.”
The game was just 2-0 at halftime. But it concluded with 9:30 remaining in the second half because of the mercy rule.
Ludington, ranked ninth in Division 2 by the state’s coaches association, is now 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the league.
Ludington’s soccer team is back on the field at 5 p.m., Thursday, at Western Michigan Christian.