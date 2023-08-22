The Ludington football team is looking good ahead of its season opener against Petoskey Thursday night.
The Orioles played in a scrimmage in Big Rapids last Thursday, and coach Charlie Gunsell was pleased with how it went.
“I thought it went well,” Gunsell said. “At times we executed at a really high level, both offensively and defensively. Of course in scrimmage situations, obviously everybody’s doing some pretty vanilla things, but I thought our kids played hard, and I thought at times they showed the ability on offense to put points on the board and the ability on defense to stop people.”
Ludington will be playing Petoskey in the second game of a home-and-home series. Last year, the Orioles defeated the Northmen, 37-31, in overtime in Petoskey.
Gunsell said he expects another battle.
“They’re one of the top two or three football teams we’re going to play all year,” he said. “I think they’re, big physical kids. They’re extremely well coached under Jim Webb. I think last year they had some growing pains on defense, but you can see on their film that they’ve corrected a lot of things.”
Gunsell said the team plans to dress 31 kids Thursday night.
“We had a few kids get a little banged up in the scrimmage, but nothing terrible.,” he said. “So obviously going into Week One we are as healthy as we can be, which is a good thing. We need all these guys.”
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Oriole Field.