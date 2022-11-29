A match-up of two 2022 league champions at Hawley Gymnasium saw the defending West Michigan Conference champion Hart Pirates take a 43-42 overtime victory against the Lakes 8 Activities Conference co-champion Ludington Orioles Tuesday night.

Ludington jumped out to a 16-12 halftime lead, but Hart was able to tie the game at 42 when the buzzer sounded at the end of regulation. A free throw by Abby Hicks was the difference in the extra session.

Ludington led by three at the end of one, 9-6, and increased the lead to four at the half. Both teams scored 13 points in the third quarter, leaving the scoreboard in the Orioles’ favor, 29-25, entering the final stanza. Hart dialed up the defensive pressure and outscored Ludington, 17-13, to knot the game at 42.

In four minutes of overtime play, there was a single point scored by Hart, that point coming on a free throw when Hicks hit the second of two shots with 3:16 remaining in the overtime period. Ludington had a shot just before the buzzer, with a chance to win, but the shot did not fall and Hart grabbed the rebound to secure the win.

“It was an awesome game. That’s a really great team, and it stinks to be on the opposite end but we got a really great shot at the end. Regardless of the outcome of that shot, we got it, so we had a chance to win the game at the buzzer and it just didn’t fall and that’s life and that’s basketball,” Ludington coach Warren Stowe stated.

The game was physical, particularly in the second half. The play at the start of the game looked like two good teams a bit nervous about playing a good team to start the season, but by the time the second half rolled around, the play was aggressive and fast-paced.

“I have a bunch of girls with resiliency, who never gave up,” commented Hart coach Travis Rosema. “We knew it was going to be two different styles. Ludington has their height and we have our speed and aggressiveness.”

Hart sophomore Addi Hovey led all scorers in the game with 17 points. Olivia Lynn scored 15 for the Orioles. Ludington had eight players contribute to the overall score, while Hart had four make it into the scorebook offensively.

Contributions, though, came throughout the Pirates’ lineup, Rosema said.

“Shout out to our bench. They stayed involved in the game. They didn’t get in but they were cheering us on and bringing the energy,” he said. “We like to call it ‘benergy’ and that makes a big difference.”

Stowe was pleased with the intensity of the game and thought it was a good game to learn from.

“It’s early in the season and you just have to learn and get on with it,” Stowe stated. “The future is what is important. The past you can never get back, it’s gone; good, bad or ugly. You just have to learn from it and move on.”

Ludington plays again on Friday when they host the Fremont. Hart will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Shelby to take on the Tigers.

HART (43)

Hicks 1 4-9 7, VanAgtmael 2 2-2 7. Hovey 7 1-5 17, Boutell 5 0-0 12, Rockwell 0 0-4 0. Totals: 15 7-20 43.

LUDINGTON (42)

Kline 2 0-0 5, Jeruzal 2 0-1 5, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Mesyar 1 0-0 2, Glanville 1 0-0 3, Lynn 4 7-11 15, Anderson 1 0-3 2, Laird 4 0-0 8.

Hart; 6;6;13;17;1;–;43

Ludington; 9;7;13;13;0;–;42

3-point goals—Hart (6): Hovey 2, Boutell 2, VanAgtmael, Hicks. Ludington (3): Kline, Jeruzal, Glanville. Total fouls—Hart 15, Ludington 22. Fouled out—Ludington: McKinley, Kline. Technical fouls—none. JV score–Hart 47, Ludington 20. JV Leaders—Hart: Copenhaver 23, Ludington: Kenyon 10.