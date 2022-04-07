YPSILANTI — Pentwater native Glenn Miller joined the Eastern Michigan University baseball team as an infielder this season, after two seasons with Spring Arbor University, where he was 2021 All-Crossroads League honorable mention.
According to EMU’s baseball website, Miller batted .344 at Spring Arbor, with 67 hits, 35 RBIs, two home runs, a .439 on base percentage and a .436 slugging percentage.
In the final game of a weekend series with Western Michigan University, played on Sunday, April 3, Miller was hit by a pitch and scored a run. EMU lost the game 6-4, despite a four-hit, four-run comeback attempt in the ninth inning.
EMU is now 10-15 on the season and WMU is 6-17. On Friday, April 2, EMU won game one, 3-2, and WMU won the second half of the doubleheader, 10-5.
Miller is the son of Doug and Donna Miller and is majoring in exercise science.
Miller traveled with the Eagles to Ohio to play Miami University Friday at McKie Field at Hayden Park.