BEAR LAKE — Pentwater and Bear Lake boys basketball, due to scheduling make-ups, played each other for a second time in a week, resulting in a season split as Bear Lake won the Western Michigan D League contest, 55-39, in Bear Lake on Saturday.
The first game of the week resulted in a 57-41 Pentwater win, but the Falcons were not as fortunate in the second game.
"The first and second quarters were back and forth between the evenly matched teams, it was exciting. At the end of the first and at the half the score was tied up, 10-10 and 18-18. The second half got the best of us, and fatigue set in," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. "(We) lost the momentum being down only five at the end of three, but could not keep stride in the fourth."
Leading the Falcons (4-9, 4-7 WMD) were Will Werkema-Grondsma with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr added 12 points and four steals and Brandon Macher with four points and three assists. Campbell Miller had eight rebounds and James Davis added five rebounds.
Bear Lake improved to 8-9 overall and 8-7 in the WMD.
The Falcons play on Monday when they host Marion in Pentwater.