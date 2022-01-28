MESICK — The Pentwater boys basketball team traveled to Mesick on Friday and faced an undefeated Bulldogs team that jumped out to a major lead at the half and never looked back, defeating the Falcons, 78-24, in a Western Michigan D League game.
Pentwater was led by Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr with 11 points and Jonny Arnouts with nine. Arnouts also had three rebounds and a steal. Plummer had five steals and two rebounds.
Mesick is now 9-0 overall and 8-0 in the Western Michigan D League. Pentwater is 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the WMD.
"The Bulldogs started strong and never looked back in the matchup. (We) were motivated to win possessions and hit some shots against the … undefeated team, but lost the conference matchup," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera.
Pentwater plays at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in Baldwin in another conference game.