PENTWATER — Mason County Eastern traveled to Pentwater on Thursday and found a red hot Pentwater boys basketball team that jumped out to a 22-8 first quarter lead on the way to a 68-38 West Michigan D League victory.

Pentwater had six players score in the first quarter, led by Jonny Arnouts and Trey Johnson with six apiece and Eastern’s Clay Shoup poured in all eight of the Cardinals’ points.

“All four quarters the Falcons were firing on all cylinders,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “Nine out of 10 Falcons scored and 19 assists were handed out.”

The Falcons (3-8, 3-4 WMD) forged ahead of the Cardinals (1-8, 1-6 WMD) in the second quarter, 15-10, to take a 37-18 halftime lead. MCE’s Nate Wing and Pentwater’s Will Werkema-Grondsma each had seven points in the second quarter.

Pentwater continued pouring it on in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals 18-5 in the third. Eastern outscored Pentwater, 15-13, in the final quarter, but it was too little, too late as the Falcons won 68-38.

Pentwater shot 45 percent from the field on Thursday and 93 percent from the free throw line, missing only one free throw in the game. Those shooting stats are hard to compete against.

The Falcons were led by Werkema-Grondsma with 14 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Arnouts had five assists and four steals to go with eight points. Mikey Carlson and Kaleb Brown each hauled in five rebounds and Trey Johnson had four steals. Carlson had 14 with Brown scoring 13.

“What a game,” Lubera commented. “Terrific team basketball tonight by the (by our team against Eastern). Thank you to a great supportive crowd tonight.”

Nate Wing finished with a season-high 15 points.

Pentwater won for 109th time in the 212 meetings between the charter members of the Western Michigan D League. The series got underway in 1926-27.

Pentwater returns to play on Wednesday when they travel to Mesick. Mason County Eastern returns on Monday, hosting Hesperia.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (38)

Shoup 5 5-6 19, Wing 5, 4-4 15, Howe 1 0-0 3, Drake 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 10-12 38.

PENTWATER (68)

Arnouts 3 2-2 8, Werkema-Grondsma 5 4-4 14, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Carlson 6 2-2 14, Johnson 3 2-2 8, Brown 5 2-2 13, Kieda 1 0-0 2, Macher 2 0-0 5, Powers 0 2-2 2. Totals: 26 14-15 68.

Mason County Eastern; 8;10;5;15–;38

Pentwater; 22;15;18;13–; 68

3-point goals– Mason County Eastern (6): Shoup 4, Wing, Howe. Pentwater (2): Brown, Macher. Total fouls–Mason County Eastern 14, Pentwater 14. Fouled out–none. Technical fouls–none. JV game–Pentwater defeated Mason County Eastern.