PENTWATER — The Pentwater boys basketball team put on a show for the home crowd on Thursday and took the game with conference opponent Bear Lake to the final seconds of the game before being relegated to watching the Lakers sink free throws to win the game, 42-36.

The Falcons had a five game road stretch and according to Pentwater coach, Ashley Lubera, "(We) fought to the very end of a tough conference matchup."

The first quarter was a see-saw affair.

"(We) missed several bunnies around the basket and found (ourselves) only down one going in to the second," commented Lubera. "The second quarter (we) played good team basketball, outscoring the Lakers by six to take a lead going in at half."

The third quarter the Falcons got into some foul trouble and in the fourth quarter Pentwater attempted a last ditch effort, in spite of the fact three starters had fouled out.

"Trey Johnson stepped up and had a huge quarter scoring six points and playing solid defense," Lubera said. "Abram Kieda, James Davis, Kaleb Brown, Nathan Macher and Jack Roberts also contributed in the final minute of play."

Lubera indicated the Lakers went up by three with just 20 seconds in the game.

"Jack Roberts almost tied the game by throttling a 3 in and out."

Pentwater (1-6, 1-3 WMD) was forced to finish the game by having to foul and Bear Lake (4-1, 3-1 WMD) made good on their free throws to seal the victory.

Pentwater was led by Johnson with 11 points, two assists and two steals; Will Werkema Grondsma with seven points and five rebounds; Jonny Arnouts with six points and two steals and Roberts with three points, nine rebounds and five steals.

The Falcons host Big Rapids Crossroads on Tuesday in Pentwater.