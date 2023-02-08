PENTWATER — Pentwater's boys basketball team upended Marion Wednesday night in a Western Michigan D League showdown in Pentwater, 55-50.

The Falcons were able to hang with the Eagles for the better part of the game, and shooting 85% from the free throw line clinched the victory for young Pentwater. It was quite a reversal from the initial meeting between the two schools this season.

"We lost to Marion in the first round of play by 20 points and we were determined to earn a win as the underdogs," commented Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera.

The score was tied 9-9 after the end of the first quarter.

"The charge was led by Mikey Carlson, Jonny Arnouts and Trey Johnson…offensively," said Lubera. "It was the defensive presence and care of each possession that carried us …to keep it tied."

Tied 20-20 at the half, Pentwater's Arnouts hit for three triples in the third to give the Falcons a 33-32 lead at the end of three.

"The fourth quarter felt like 15 minutes in the attempt to control the tempo and potential win," Lubera continued. "We took a five point lead and Marion closed that gap with the efforts of their press. We didn't quit."

The Falcons (5-10, 5-6 WMD) were led by Arnouts who was 6-for-8 from the line in the fourth and the team was 10-for-14 in just the final frame to help secure the win against Marion (11-5, 8-3 WMD).

Mikey Carlson led all scorers with 20 points and led the Falcons with 12 rebounds. Arnouts chipped in 17 points for Pentwater and had five rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block.

Will Werkema Grondsma had six points for the Falcons and had seven assists, five blocked shots and nine rebounds. Kaleb Brown had five points, seven rebounds and a steal.

Marion's Mason Salisbury and Cole Meyer each had 17 points to lead the Eagles.

MARION (50)

Salisbury 5 5-6 17, B.Prielipp 3 2-2 8, G.Prielipp 3 0-2 8, Meyer 7 3-6 17. Totals: 18 10-16 50.

PENTWATER (55)

Arnouts 4 6-8 17, Werkema Grondsma 1 4-5 5, Carlson 7 4-4 20, Johnson 2 2-2 7, Brown 1 2-2 5. Totals: 15 18-21 55.

Marion;9;11;12;18;—;50

Pentwater;9;11;13;22;—;55

3 point goals—Marion (4): Salisbury 2, G.Prielipp 2. Pentwater (7): Arnouts 3, Carlson 2, Johnson, Brown. Total fouls—Marion 22, Pentwater 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.