NORTON SHORES — The Pentwater boys basketball team started out strong, taking a 16-9 lead over Western Michigan Christian and led at halftime by two, 22-20, but offensively did not capitalize in the second half as it fell, 58-48, Monday night in Norton Shores.

Pentwater has had a grueling road stretch, playing four games in eight days.

“(We) displayed so much effort and have grown so much as a team in a short time,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera.

“The second quarter, we continued our defensive effort, only allowing 11 points, but our shots did not fall as nicely…,” said Lubera. “Both teams came out of the half playing great basketball, but WMC capitalized on a few missed shots and hit several 3s to go up 49-35.”

The Falcons’ Werkema-Grondsma had a double-double in the game, scoring 17 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. Mikey Carlson added 13 points and had five rebounds and Jonny Arnouts had 10 points, three assists and two steals. Kaleb Brown had eight points two rebounds and two assists.

Western Michigan Christian’s Jared Olsen led all scorers with 20 points, hitting on four 3-pointers.

Pentwater resumes play after the holiday break.

PENTWATER (48)

Arnouts 3 2-6 10, Werkema-Grondsma 8 0-0 17, Carlson 5 2-3 13, Brown 4 0-0 8. Totals:20 4-9 48

WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (58)

Tejchema 4 2-3 12, Olsen 8 0-0 20, Castells 4 0-3 8, Moorhead 1 2-2 4, Campbell 4 2-2 10, Jackson 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-10 58

Pentwater 16 6 13 13 — 48

Muskegon WMC 9 11 23 15 — 58

3-point goals—Pentwater (4): Arnouts 2, Werkema-Grondsma, Carlson. Western Michigan Christian (6): Olsen 4, Tejchema 2. Total fouls—Pentwater 14, Western Michigan Christian 15. Fouled out—Pentwater: Arnouts. Technical fouls—none.