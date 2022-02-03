PENTWATER — Marion jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter on its way to a 43-25 win over Pentwater in a Western Michigan D League girls basketball game Thursday in Pentwater.

Junior Georgia Meyer of Marion (6-3, 6-2 WMD) led all scorers with 12 points, and Stella Henderson added 10 for the Eagles.

Pentwater senior Haidyn Adams and junior Jocelyn Richison each had seven points to lead the Falcons.

Richison swiped five steals for Pentwater, Samantha Schaefer had six rebounds and MacKenna Hasil had four. Maren Martinsen and Audrey Kieda each had three rebounds.

Pentwater (1-10, 1-8 WMD) has been battling having a full team and that has taken a toll.

“Part of it is they got a little winded, and they got a little tired. We have yet to have a full squad for any game or practice. Finding that cohesion, especially against a good defensive team like that (Marion) is hard when players are in different positions than they are used to,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton.

Gorton said there is “more talent than the record reflects. The theme this year has been ‘self-inflicted wounds’… Our unforced or half-forced turnovers are the ones that are getting after us. A lot of our turnovers maybe didn’t need to be made. It wasn’t necessarily that a girl stepped in front, but we panicked a little bit and then threw the pass a little too far.

“Another place is those darn free throws,” Gorton continued. “We really did get ourselves in a good place. We shot 19 but only made seven so we are consistently giving up double-digit free throws. We can’t give up those free ones. It has been a goal of mine all year long to get them over that hump free throw wise.”

Pentwater plays at 6 p.m. next Tuesday when it hosts Bear Lake in a WMD conference game.

MARION (43)

Bear 2 3-3 7, Moggo 1 1-2 3, Dean 0 0-2 0, Grundy 1 0-0 2, Meyer 4 4-10 12, Sutten 1 0-0 3, Henderson 5 0-0 10, Krchmar 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 8-17 43.

PENTWATER (25)

Richison 2 3-4 7, Adams 2 3-10 7, Martinsen 1 0-2 2, Kieda 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 1 0-1 2, Green 1 1-2 3, Hasil 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 7-19 25.

Marion 12 7 6 18 — 43

Pentwater 6 1 7 11 — 25

3-point goals—Marion (1): Sutten. Total fouls—Marion 20, Pentwater 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Marion 20, Pentwater 14. Pentwater JV scoring—Adams 6, Swanger 2, Martinsen 4, Green 2.