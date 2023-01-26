PENTWATER — Brethren took control of the first quarter of the Western Michigan D League game with Pentwater, 17-0, on Thursday and didn’t look back as they defeated the Falcons on their home floor during homecoming week, 52-20.

“They are solid from top to bottom,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton, referencing Brethren’s team. “They have size, they have speed, they have shooting, they’ve got ball handling, they’ve got passing; a darn solid team.

“We’ve got some upper level teams at the top of our league and when we go up against them, chances are the score is not going to go in our favor,” Gorton said. “For them to continue to work and have the right attitude… they are keeping their chin up and cheering for each other and just trying hard, so as a coach, I can’t ask for much more than that…”

Getting down 17-0 can be tough on a team, but Pentwater (5-9, 4-7 WMD) continued to push hard and kept the second quarter score closer, 8-6 and the third quarter was Pentwater’s best with 11 points to Brethren’s 18.

Brethren (14-1, 10-0 WMD) had a trio of girls who led the team; Alice Amstutz led all scorers with 11 points and teammates Olivia Sexton and Maddy Biller each added 10.

The Falcons were led by Audrey Kieda with seven points and Jocelyn Richison added 5 points.

Samantha Schaefer had four rebounds for the Falcons, as did Madelyn Green, Richison had four steals and Aubrie Adams had an assist.

“I’m super proud of the girls for continuing to battle and fight for each other and to fight for me game in and game out.”

Pentwater is back on the court on Thursday when they travel to Bear Lake.

BRETHREN (52)

O.Sexton 5 0-0 10, Gutowski 2 0-2 5, Myers 1 2-2 4, Amstutz 4 2-3 11, Delore 0 0-1 0, Biller 5 0-1 10, E.Sexton 4 0-2 8, Pate 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 4-11 52.

PENTWATER (20)

Richison 1 2-3 5, Mard.Sayles 0 0-2 0, Kieda 3 1-2 7, Schaefer 1 0-2 3, Mari.Sayles 1 1-2 3, Hasil 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 4-11 20.

Brethren;17;8;18;9;—;52

Pentwater;0;6;11;3;—;20

3-point goals—Pentwater (2): Schaefer, Richison. Brethren (2): Gutowski, Amstutz. Total fouls—Brethren 12, Pentwater 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Brethren 32, Pentwater 19. Pentwater scoring—Johnson 8, Adams 7, Swanger 2, Davis 2.