PENTWATER — On paper, Pentwater and Marion look like two boys basketball teams who are evenly matched, and while Pentwater pulled out a Western Michigan D League win on Monday night in Pentwater, the game was close throughout.

Pentwater struck first and got on the scoreboard at 6:20 to take a 2-0 lead that was very short lived. Marion tied it just five seconds later. Another minute went by and Pentwater's James Davis dropped in a bucket to put his team up 4-2 and Marion tied it again. With 2:42 remaining on the clock, Marion scored again and went ahead 8-6, then 10-6 at 40.6 seconds. In the last 15 seconds of the first quarter, each team sunk a 3-point shot to end the scoring with Marion up 13-9 after one.

Pentwater came roaring back and scored the first eight points in the second quarter, a lead they held until the third quarter when Marion went up briefly before Jonny Arnouts sunk a 3-point shot at the 5:34 mark and from there, Pentwater took control and led going home.

"It felt good. I think we really utilized the entire team tonight. We chatted about that before the game started, and they came out here and did exactly as I asked and so I couldn't ask for a better result," said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera.

Marion's Braden Prielipp led all scorers with 17, followed by Cole Meyer with 11, Gavin Prielipp with 10 and Aadin Yowell with nine.

Pentwater's scoring attack was led by Will Werkema-Grondsma and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, both with 15 points. James Davis added eight and Arnouts seven.

Werkema-Gronsma had 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists for an all-around stellar game. Davis had six rebounds and Arnouts added four assists. Drew Kolenda had three steals and Brandon Macher had five assists and three steals.

Pentwater is now 5-9 overall and 5-7 in the WMD. Marion is 5-9 overall and 5-8 WMD.

"Ultimately it was a defensive battle. We had to figure out how to play them one step quicker defensively and where we could utilize some transition offense. I think the boys did a great job of that tonight," commented Lubera.

Lubera praised one of her role players, too.

"James Davis has been on the bench a lot this year, and he has come in and been a role player, and tonight I gave him a chance and he took full advantage… I couldn't have asked for a better performance from him. He was just making some things happen defensively down the stretch."

Pentwater plays again Wednesday when they travel to Manistee Catholic for a conference game.

MARION (47)

Yowell 4 1-1 9, B.Prielipp 7 2-4 17, G.Prielipp 4 0-4 10, Meyer 5 1-6 11. Totals: 20 4-15 47.

PENTWATER (58)

Arnouts 2 2-4 7, Werkema-Grondsma 4 5-6 15, Kolenda 1 0-0 3, Plummer-Eisenlohr 7 0-1 15, Miller 1 0-0 2, Carlson 1 0-0 3, Davis 4 0-1 8, B.Macher 1 2-3 4,Cornelissee 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 10-17 58.

Marion;13;8;6;20;—;47

Pentwater; 9;15;14;20;—;58

3-point goals—Marion (2): G.Prielipp 2, B.Prielipp. Pentwater (6): Carlson, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Cox 2, Rolenda, Arnouts. Total fouls—Marion 19, Pentwater 17. Fouled out—Marion: Yowell, B.Prielipp. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Pentwater 68, Marion 23. Pentwater JV Scoring—Tyler 4, Johnson 6, Murphy 8, Macher 5, Brown 6, Carlson 30, Powell 3, Fatura 2, Werkema Grondsma 4.