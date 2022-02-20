BEAR LAKE — Jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, the Pentwater girls basketball team was able to maintain that lead and gain a victory over Bear Lake, 45-26, Saturday in Bear Lake.

Jocelyn Richison led all scorers with 13 points for Pentwater (3-13, 3-11 WMD). Mikaylyn Kenney added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocks. Haidyn Adams had eight points, six steals and two assists, and Maren Martinsen had seven points and four rebounds. Sam Schaefer had steals for the Falcons.

Victory Hall had 11 points for Bear Lake (0-15, 0-14 WMD) and Kalissa Swanson had eight.

Pentwater plays again Thursday when it travels to Mesick.

BEAR LAKE (26)

Stulz 1 0-0 2, Swanson 4 0-0 8, Hall 5 1-2 11, Yanezch 2 1-2 5. Totals: 12 2-4 26.

PENTWATER (45)

Richison 6 1-3 13, Kenney 4 3-5 11, Adams 4 0-0 8, Martinsen 3 1-1 7, Sayles 1 0-0 2, Hasil 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 5-9 45.

Bear Lake 3 6 8 9 — 26

Pentwater 14 9 10 12 — 45

3-point goals—none. Total fouls—Bear Lake 16, Pentwater 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.