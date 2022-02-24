MESICK — Pentwater played its last regular season game on Thursday in Mesick and came up on the short end of the Western Michigan D League match-up, 40-28.

Pentwater had a slight lead after the first quarter, 10-7, but was outscored 14-5 in the second to go in to the half trailing, 21-15. The score was 32-25 after three, but Mesick was able to out-distance the Falcons in the final quarter, 8-3, to win the league game.

"In a roller coaster season where it seems like we could never really find our stride, or fill the roster with healthy players, we once again found ourselves short a starter. Due to an academic obligation, we were short our leader on the floor, Mikaylyn Kenney. However, my girls came out fighting," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton.

Pentwater (3-14, 3-12 WMD) was led by Jocelyn Richison and Haidyn Adams with seven points each. MacKenna Hasil added six. Maren Martinsen hauled in seven rebounds and Hasil had five. Adams had three steals and Richison had two assists.

Mesick improved to 14-5, 12-4 in the league

Pentwater will play at 7 p.m., Monday, in Marion when it takes on Walkerville in the first round of the MHSAA Division 4 district tournament.

MESICK (40)

Hillier 7 4-4 20, Blach 1 0-0 2, Quiggin 1 0-0 2, Abraham 3 1-2 7, E.Blach 1 2-3 4, McCoy 1 1-2 3, Hawk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 7-11 40.

PENTWATER (28)

Richison 2 3-6 7, Adams 3 1-4 7, Mortinsen 0 1-5 1, Kieda 1 1-2 3, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Sayles 1 0-2 2, Hasil 3 0-2 6. Totals: 11 6-21 28.

Mesick; 7;14;11;8—;40

Pentwater; 10;5;10;3—;28

3-point goals — Mesick (2): Hillier (2). Total fouls—Mesick 19, Pentwater 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.