HESPERIA — Pentwater traveled to Hesperia on Wednesday for a non-conference girls basketball game and jumped out to an early 8-2 lead in the first quarter and kept control throughout the game to record a 37-30 win.

The Falcons continued to hold the early first quarter lead, even though Hesperia fought back to get within one, 11-10, at the end of the quarter.

Pentwater (4-8) outscored the Panthers (1-10) by five in the second to lead by six at the half, 20-14. The third quarter went to the Falcons, 14-10.

"We made some defensive adjustments and really spread the ball around offensively in the third," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. "That was our quarter.

"My top seven played extremely well together tonight. Everyone was on the same page and we played great team basketball," Gorton added.

Hesperia's Samy Lasona led all scorers with 18, including three 3-point goals. Pentwater's MacKenna Hasil led the Falcons with 12 and Jocelyn Richison added six.

"Jocelyn led us with some fantastic defense up top. Sam Schaefer was also huge defensively, really causing a lot of disruptions to their offensive rhythm," Gorton said. "Mackenna Hasil was the MVP, racking a double-double. She was a force down low…"

Hasil had 12 rebounds to lead the Falcons and Richison had five steals.

The Falcons will be back on the hard court on Friday when they travel to Walkerville for a Western Michigan D League contest.

PENTWATER (37)

Richison3 0-2 6, Sayles 1 0-0 2, Swanger 1 0-0 2, Adams 0 0-1 0, Kieda 1 2-7 4, Schaefer 0 3-4 3, Green 1 1-2 5, Sayles 1 1-6 3, Hasil 6 0-3 12. Totals: 15 7-25 37.

HESPERIA (30)

Najdkovic 1 4-6 6, Losona 7 1-3 18, Webers 2 0-0 6. Totals: 10 5-9 30.

Pentwater;11;9;14;3;—;37

Hesperia;10;4;10;6;—;30

3-point goals—Hesperia (5): Lasona 3, Webers 2. Total fouls—Pentwater 15, Hesperia 23. Fouled out—Hesperia: Valdes. Technical fouls—none.